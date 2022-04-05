Patrick Horgan vows Cork wouldn't be weighed down by Waterford defeat 

Cork star Patrick Horgan says he and his teammates have moved on from Saturday night’s Allianz Hurling League final loss to Waterford.

Speaking at the launch of prohurling.ie, his new online hurling coaching venture, Horgan said: “Obviously it was disappointing to lose a game but when we look back and take the league all in all, whether we got what we wanted out of it - I think we did. We have a lot of new players who got a lot of time on the field and a lot of them showed they’re up to it.

"It was disappointing (on Saturday) but we showed what we’re capable of. There were a lot of positives - there were even positives from the other night as well. With six or seven minutes to go there were only four points in it and the way the game was going, the scores we were missing, the goals they (Waterford) were getting, you might have thought the game was over, but on the scoreboard there were only a few points in it.

“We hadn’t done much - our efficiency wasn’t great if you look at those stats - so it was disappointing, but there are bigger days ahead, and they’re the days we want to be right for. It’s two weeks (to the championship), the league is done and we have to move on from that - and we have.

“There’s not much more to say other than that when we look back on the league we have to be happy with how we managed the whole league - the players we used and the performances throughout the whole league, you’d have to take positives from it.”

Cork face Limerick in their Munster championship opener, a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, a comprehensive win for the Shannonsiders.

“You get to a final you want to perform and it was clear we didn’t, we didn’t play it all. That hurt because it’s so hard to get to finals. Take the Waterford team the other night, they’ve lost a lot of finals but that’s the journey they’re on and we’re on a journey too. I know losing finals isn’t great but you can see a bit of consistency coming in too.”

Horgan’s unhappiness with the yellow sliotars remains strong, though he expanded on his dislike of the new balls.

“People are missing the point of what I’m trying to say, I’m getting myself in the height of trouble.

“I couldn’t care less if they were pink, they’re certainly not the same. It’s not just the colour - I don’t care what colour they are - and when I talk about the yellow sliothar it’s not the colour, they just don’t play the same.

“They’re like rocks. I don’t think the weight is evenly distributed in the middle of the ball and the skin is definitely not the same skin on the outside. If you catch a white one you can nearly feel the grip sticking to your hand, but I think the yellow is kind of shiny, whatever leather they’re using. There’s no-one going to say they’re the same but I don’t know any more. If there’s a panel in charge of testing the balls there’s no way they could have tested the white against the yellow and say they’re the same.”

