The Cork camogie star knows the creation of one single Gaelic games governing body will ensure greater and more equal access to playing facilities for female players, but does not believe that she will still be lining out when such equality is achieved.
Amy Lee: 'We have gone to matches and the showers weren't working'

John West Féile Ambassador and Cork Camogie player Amy Lee. 

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Eoghan Cormican

Cork camogie captain Amy Lee doesn’t expect “much change” on the integration front across the remainder of her career but believes the next generation of players will benefit from the push to achieve one single Gaelic games governing body.

Although the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association passed motions at their respective Congresses in recent weeks committing to amalgamation, GAA president Larry McCarthy has warned that a long road lies ahead before full integration becomes a working reality.

Cork goalkeeper Lee knows that integration will ensure greater and more equal access to playing facilities for female players, but does not believe that she will still be lining out when such equality is achieved.

“I always say, we have to forget about ourselves sometimes. There won't be much change between now and when I retire, there probably will be some but there won't be much,” reckons Lee.

“You've to remember the eight and nine-year-olds that are coming up now, you want to set something in for them to come into and hopefully it will be better for all of them.

“I'm a big supporter of [integration]. I just think it would run a small bit smoother and we'd have access to more facilities. Obviously, most facilities are GAA owned and I understand why a male team would take preference. But it (amalgamation) would help in terms of facilities, training, and money. And it would develop the game massively.”

That this year’s Leinster ladies football final will be played as the curtain-raiser to the men’s provincial football decider and the six cross-code double-headers recently announced by Munster GAA speaks to increased cooperation between the three associations, but Lee, who will skipper her county in this Saturday’s Division 1 League final against Galway, said there are more basic improvements to be made than staging double-headers.

“I was never too fussed about double-headers. I was more fussed about whether we were going to get a hot shower afterwards. Because we have gone to matches and the showers weren't working. In terms of double-headers, it would be nice to see Ladies football and camogie together. It would also be nice to be before or even after the lads. It's nice to have a double-header but just being able to play in the main pitches is more important.” 

