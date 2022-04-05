Relief as gate receipts returning to pre-Covid levels

Brendan O'Brien

GAA Director Geeral Tom Ryan has signalled his relief that the association’s gate receipts for the 2022 hurling and football leagues matched those from 2019, the last season to be completed pre-Covid.

Ryan explained that attendances are marginally down but that the income streams, based on figures put together prior to last weekend’s various finals, have held up after the inter-county scene returned to a normality last witnessed three years ago.

“Certainly we would have been embarking on the season with a bit of trepidation in terms of whether people would go back or how quickly they would go back so it has been encouraging so far anyway,” he said.

“You are also depending on a particular pairing in a particular final as well so a better comparison is really one without the finals, although we would be happy with the crowds at the weekend as well. I thought that was encouraging. We’re where we would like to be.”

Why crowd sizes are down slightly is uncertain. It may be that, as with the anecdotal evidence from other sports, some people remain hesitant to congregate in large crowds for now. The adoption of the split season between club and county will ask further questions.

One of the talking points when the split season was discussed at Congress last autumn was the potential knock-on effect on attendances but Ryan’s experience tells him that no format will produce either a bonanza or a bust in terms of income.

“We are a small country with a small match-going population of people so any way you look at recutting competitions, it isn’t really governed by anything financial because it tends to add up to the same. We saw that with the Super 8 format.”

Money may not be the driving force in all things GAA but it is rarely far from the canvas in terms of bigger picture stuff and there was other good news from the newly-published strategic plan unveiled yesterday in the form of a bump in funds to the clubs.

The Club Development Fund, which stood at €3m before being cut and then suspended during Covid, is to be increased gradually back up to a total of €5m with the rebalancing of club/county investment now listed as a core issue for the association.

Curbing the spiralling costs at inter-county level would be one way to manage that. Over 15,000 respondents contributed to the strategic review, one of them suggesting that controlling the spend is one answer while the other is a revenue-sharing model.

Both Ryan and the GAA president Larry McCarthy agreed that there is merit in looking into the latter option but Ryan also suggested that “the ultimate answer to that particular conundrum of inter-county spending” might not be in the latest document.

One line elsewhere in its pages that may hint at a possible solution is the desire to “regulate the average number of contact hours for players". That cuts to the heart of the current impasse between the GAA and the GPA on the issue of mileage expenses.

“It might prove to be but we mightn’t go into too much detail on that this morning,” said Ryan. “Clearly where we are is not a terribly comfortable position for us or the players and the GPA but there’s enough common ground between us to be able to arrive at a resolution.” The two bodies are in regular contact and the next meeting is scheduled for early next week.