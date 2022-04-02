Cork's deeper reserves will be decisive

Cork's deeper reserves will be decisive

Cork talisman Patrick Horgan 

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 02:00
John Fogarty

No Austin Gleeson, no Stephen Bennett, no Jamie Barron, no chance Waterford? 

If only they were the team of individuals Brian Corcoran once infamously dubbed them.

Before, the absence of Páraic Mahony and Tadhg de Búrca would have been enough to finish them. No more. Under Davy Fitzgerald through to Derek McGrath, they became more than the sum of their parts, Gleeson having to learn to be a cog under McGrath. Under Liam Cahill, he is a piece of the machinery and, turning 27 this June, must realise that for all his talents he is replaceable.

Taking off Shane Kingston and Patrick Horgan the last day, Kieran Kingston declared the same about his own team. He and Cahill can talk with such authority because the resources are at their disposal. Aaron Gillane has received similar reminders in 2018, 2021 and this season. Limerick still have the best team but Waterford’s closest rivals for strength is depth is Cork. Few other teams could bring on a player like Tim O’Mahony as they did at half-time last weekend and witness him make a game-changing difference.

Is it a question of who has more to lose by losing? Alan Browne set out a clear reason why it is vital Cork win this evening for the mentality of their older players. Cahill, for all the advances he has made with Waterford, has yet to guide them to silverware. Neither team should be holding 0back ahead despite bigger games against Limerick and Tipperary 15 days later but how the managements use their bench will indicate just how serious they are about winning. Both should be emptied yet the slight hint of protectionism with those Munster openers in mind and it may be interpreted as a white flag by the other team. Cork’s reserves right now are slightly more plentiful. Simply for that reason, they are better equipped to treat this game in isolation. 

Verdict: Cork.

More in this section

Cork v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final Three changes apiece for Cork & Waterford for the Allianz League final
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final St Pat's Castleisland shock Tralee CBS in the Russell Cup final
Sky Sports GAA 2022 Championship Launch Peter Canavan: 'I have no sympathy for Cork board'
<p>Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Six changes to the Kerry team for Sunday's League final against Mayo

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices