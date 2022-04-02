Cork's deeper reserves will be decisive

No Austin Gleeson, no Stephen Bennett, no Jamie Barron, no chance Waterford?

If only they were the team of individuals Brian Corcoran once infamously dubbed them.

Before, the absence of Páraic Mahony and Tadhg de Búrca would have been enough to finish them. No more. Under Davy Fitzgerald through to Derek McGrath, they became more than the sum of their parts, Gleeson having to learn to be a cog under McGrath. Under Liam Cahill, he is a piece of the machinery and, turning 27 this June, must realise that for all his talents he is replaceable.

Taking off Shane Kingston and Patrick Horgan the last day, Kieran Kingston declared the same about his own team. He and Cahill can talk with such authority because the resources are at their disposal. Aaron Gillane has received similar reminders in 2018, 2021 and this season. Limerick still have the best team but Waterford’s closest rivals for strength is depth is Cork. Few other teams could bring on a player like Tim O’Mahony as they did at half-time last weekend and witness him make a game-changing difference.

Is it a question of who has more to lose by losing? Alan Browne set out a clear reason why it is vital Cork win this evening for the mentality of their older players. Cahill, for all the advances he has made with Waterford, has yet to guide them to silverware. Neither team should be holding 0back ahead despite bigger games against Limerick and Tipperary 15 days later but how the managements use their bench will indicate just how serious they are about winning. Both should be emptied yet the slight hint of protectionism with those Munster openers in mind and it may be interpreted as a white flag by the other team. Cork’s reserves right now are slightly more plentiful. Simply for that reason, they are better equipped to treat this game in isolation.

Verdict: Cork.