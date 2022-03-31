Nine camogie matches each year to be screened live on RTÉ

A minimum of nine inter-county camogie matches will be screened live on RTÉ each year under a new agreement with the Camogie Association that runs to 2027.

The network confirmed today that the deal, which begins this year, will cover the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championship Finals; the two Senior Championship semi-finals and two Senior Championship quarter-finals; as well sa the Littlewoods Ireland National League Finals and the AIB Senior Club Championship Finals.