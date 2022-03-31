Nine camogie matches each year to be screened live on RTÉ

A minimum of nine inter-county camogie matches will be screened live on RTÉ each year under a new agreement with the Camogie Association that runs to 2027.
The network confirmed today that the deal, which begins this year, will cover the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championship Finals; the two Senior Championship semi-finals and two Senior Championship quarter-finals; as well sa the Littlewoods Ireland National League Finals and the AIB Senior Club Championship Finals.
Hilda Breslin, Uachtaran/President of the Camogie Association commented: “Camogie has never been of a higher standard or more entertaining, it stands out as one of the most exciting TV sports spectacles. Our sportswomen excel at the top of the fastest and most skilful women's field sport in the world. I am delighted that the continued commitment of our national broadcaster means more people than ever before will get to see our most important matches.
"This will help us expand participation and allow more young girls to experience our wonderful sport. I want to pay tribute to RTÉ. Together we are tackling the barrier to gender equity in sport with this enhanced visibility showcasing our players and game."
Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: "RTÉ is delighted to not only extend but enhance its camogie coverage for the next six years. The fact we are now covering the final stages at Championship, League and Club competition shows our commitment as well as both the growth and strength of the game in recent years and the ongoing rise in playing standards. The camogie coverage is one key plank for RTÉ in building coverage across Women's sport where visibility remains the key driver is assisting with participation and playing numbers."