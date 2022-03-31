Nine camogie matches each year to be screened live on RTÉ

RTÉ agrees new multi-year deal with Camogie Association
Nine camogie matches each year to be screened live on RTÉ

Hannah Looney and Niamh Kilkenny of Galway in the 2021 All-Ireland camogie final 

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 09:48
Cian Locke

A minimum of nine inter-county camogie matches will be screened live on RTÉ each year under a new agreement with the Camogie Association that runs to 2027. 

The network confirmed today that the deal, which begins this year, will cover the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championship Finals; the two Senior Championship semi-finals and two Senior Championship quarter-finals; as well sa the Littlewoods Ireland National League Finals and the AIB Senior Club Championship Finals.

Hilda Breslin, Uachtaran/President of the Camogie Association commented: “Camogie has never been of a higher standard or more entertaining, it stands out as one of the most exciting TV sports spectacles. Our sportswomen excel at the top of the fastest and most skilful women's field sport in the world. I am delighted that the continued commitment of our national broadcaster means more people than ever before will get to see our most important matches. 

"This will help us expand participation and allow more young girls to experience our wonderful sport. I want to pay tribute to RTÉ. Together we are tackling the barrier to gender equity in sport with this enhanced visibility showcasing our players and game."

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said:  "RTÉ is delighted to not only extend but enhance its camogie coverage for the next six years. The fact we are now covering the final stages at Championship, League and Club competition shows our commitment as well as both the growth and strength of the game in recent years and the ongoing rise in playing standards. The camogie coverage is one key plank for RTÉ in building coverage across Women's sport where visibility remains the key driver is assisting with participation and playing numbers."

More in this section

Glen Dimplex Announce New Five Year Sponsorship of Camogie Championships and Association It's time to get in a room and talk out integration, says camogie president
Donegal v Armagh - Allianz Football League Division 1 Five to miss championship opener after Donegal and Armagh hit with melee bans
Cork v Down - Allianz Football League Division 2 Paddy Kelly: Lack of support for the Cork football team can affect the players
#Camogie
<p>22 August 2021; Dejected brothers Eoin, left, and Alan Cadogan of Cork after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Tom Kenny: League final win would banish any Cork demons

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices