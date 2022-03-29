PaircUiRinnOrNowhere: Cork management's letter has put onus on County Board

The hashtag appeared soon enough on Tuesday.

It was on the cards from the moment the story appeared on the Irish Examiner website detailing the Cork senior football management’s determination to have their Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry played in Pairc Ui Rinn, not Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Killarney venue became a surprising option following a Munster Council meeting last week at which it was argued strongly that the game should be moved from Kerry to Cork.

#PaircUiRinnOrNowhere on social media was therefore as inevitable as the sunrise.

The Cork management’s letter to members of the Cork County Board’s executive outlining their preference for Pairc Ui Rinn is a reasoned argument in favour of the game being played on Leeside and strongly rooted in logic.

For instance, the football management point out that when consulted by Cork GAA about the provincial semi-final they were informed that the match would be fixed for Pairc Ui Rinn and that when they - management - raised questions about the suitability of the venue they were assured that the game would go ahead in Pairc Ui Rinn, and that the venue would be suitable.

This puts the onus on the county board to reverse the switch being considered by the Munster Council.

It presents officials with a headache given county secretary Kevin O’Donovan told a Cork County Board meeting only last month: “For a semi-final this year, with Cork facing challenging times in football, a judgement call was made and we said the team would have to come first in this one.

“Us sending down a young team to Killarney, after last year's result, was considered, and I would be strongly of the view that Cork will be welcoming Kerry to Páirc Uí Rinn with all guns blazing.”

In their letter the senior management have acknowledged the possibility of the nuclear option if the game is not played in Pairc Ui Rinn.

They suggest a number of different scenarios including refixing the game for Pairc Ui Chaoimh on an alternative date, scrapping the home and away arrangement temporarily and moving the game to a neutral venue - and finally, refusing to play in Killarney if the game is not played in Pairc Ui Rinn.

The last option is the one which will draw comparisons with Kildare football’s famous ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ stance of 2018, when the Lily Whites faced down the GAA and insisted on playing their round 3 qualifier against Mayo in their own county.

If Cork management are in the market for advice on how Kildare managed that situation they need only ring the Leinster side’s manager at the time - Cian O’Neill, a Cork resident who was part of Ronan McCarthy’s backroom team up to last year.

Commercial realities form part of the background to this situation, as do the falling numbers at Munster football games.

Omitting the restricted attendances of the last couple of years, the 2019 provincial final between the pair in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was attended by 18,265 people, the worst crowd for a Munster decider in 36 years; the last semi-final between the sides in Cork when spectators were permitted - 2012 - was watched by 23,184 spectators.

However, while Páirc Uí Rinn’s capacity might be increased to 14,000 after remedial work, even an extra 5,000-8,000 paying spectators would generate considerable income for the Munster Council.

8,000 tickets at €20 each (the 2018 price) would net €160,000, for instance. Some of that revenue could be used to help with the outstanding debt on Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

On that note, however, the Cork football management have pointed out in their letter both the need for the Munster Council to be consistent in their fixture scheduling and the inappropriateness of changing a fixture six weeks before it is due to be fulfilled.

The football management team conclude their communication with Cork officials by expressing their confidence that the game will be played in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Is their confidence misplaced? The lessons of Newbridge suggest that Cork have a strong hand if they choose to hold onto their cards. When push came to shove the GAA could do little to move Kildare out of their home venue when they presented a unified front on the matter.

The difference in this case is who ‘Cork’ are in this case - the unity between executive and management doesn’t seem quite as watertight as it was in Kildare four years ago.

In their letter the football management carefully identify ‘Cork GAA’ as offering assurances during consultations that the game would be played in Pairc Ui Rinn, which puts the onus on fulfilling the fixture on Leeside on officials within the county.

None of that fits neatly into a hashtag, but it has the makings of a very interesting few days ahead.