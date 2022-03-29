Cork football management want to retain home advantage for Kerry clash

The Cork senior football management have called for consistency from the Munster Council in fixture scheduling and support from the Cork County Board regarding the upcoming Munster SFC semi-final in a strongly worded letter to Cork GAA officials.

Last weekend the Irish Examiner revealed that this game, fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn, was to be switched to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. However, it’s understood that the Cork management’s letter has pointed out when they were originally consulted they were informed that the match would be fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn and were assured that the game would go ahead there, and that the venue would be acceptable.