Cork football management want to retain home advantage for Kerry clash

The management have expressed their concerns, and annoyance, about a possible venue change for the upcoming Munster SFC semi-final in a strongly worded letter to Cork GAA officials.
Last weekend the Irish Examiner revealed that this game, fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn, was to be switched to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 14:14
Michael Moynihan

The Cork senior football management have called for consistency from the Munster Council in fixture scheduling and support from the Cork County Board regarding the upcoming Munster SFC semi-final in a strongly worded letter to Cork GAA officials.

Last weekend the Irish Examiner revealed that this game, fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn, was to be switched to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. However, it’s understood that the Cork management’s letter has pointed out when they were originally consulted they were informed that the match would be fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn and were assured that the game would go ahead there, and that the venue would be acceptable.

Consequently the team management say they have made plans with Páirc Uí Rinn in mind and have informed officials that they do not want to concede any advantage to the opposition for what is, they point out, a home game for Cork, fixed as such by the Munster Council.

The letter is understood to outline alternatives such as refusing to play in Killarney, to refix the game for a later date in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, or to move to a neutral venue.

It is understood the letter also points out that the Munster Council should not be changing fixture schedules six weeks before a championship game and urges Cork officials to make proper and forceful arguments in this matter, adding that the team management feels confident that the game versus Kerry will go ahead in Cork.

