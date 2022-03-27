Dalo's Hurling Show Live: Finally hitting the road

If you discount queries about Mark Landers’ horse, Getaway Queen, it is the listener question asked most often since Anthony Daly launched his Irish Examiner hurling podcast in 2019 — when will the show go on the road.

There have been a few ventures out. There was In Bed With Dalo from the Burlo after the 2019 All-Ireland final, though that was a private bedroom audience of Ken Hogan, Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham. And there have a couple of broadcasts from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.