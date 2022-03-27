Dalo's Hurling Show Live: Finally hitting the road

If you discount queries about Mark Landers’ horse, Getaway Queen, it is the listener question asked most often since Anthony Daly launched his Irish Examiner hurling podcast in 2019 — when will the show go on the road.
There have been a few ventures out. There was In Bed With Dalo from the Burlo after the 2019 All-Ireland final, though that was a private bedroom audience of Ken Hogan, Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham. And there have a couple of broadcasts from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
But Covid derailed plans to bring the pod to a live audience. Until now.
So if you're the kind of hurling fan who has ever described the championship as a deaf dog - hard to call - we have the show for you.
Two shows in fact — previewing championship in the week before the action throws in on Easter Weekend.
First, in the Castletroy Hotel, Limerick April 12 at 6.30pm, Dalo will be joined by regular guests TJ Ryan, Mark Landers and Liam Sheedy.
Then in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 14, 6.30pm, Dalo will puck it out to TJ, Seanie McGrath and Eoin Cadogan.
They're already selling fast, so don’t be too old or too slow to nab two tickets!