'Handbags' could prove very costly for Donegal and Armagh

Another Sunday passes, another pair of management teams anxiously await the contents of a referee’s report, only this time the stakes are significantly higher.

At the finish of the Donegal win over Armagh in Letterkenny on Sunday, a flare-up started between Donegal defender Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Armagh’s Aidan Forker.

It soon spilled over and involved a big number of players, substitutes and even the odd backroom member for a time, right in front of the stand.

On Sunday evening, the Allianz League Sunday programme highlighted the incident again – never a good sign – and asked the question if much of what went on was that different than what transpired in the earlier league meeting between Tyrone and Armagh, when four Tyrone players; Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte, Padraig Hampsey and Michael McKernan, were red-carded along with Armagh’s Greg McCabe following a spate of headlocks and wrestling manoeuvres.

Given that infractions now carry over to the same level, but is not dependent on the actual competition, any retrospective action by awarding red cards will rule players out of the Championship meeting on April 24th, in Ballybofey.

Referee Paddy Neilan will be aware of how Tyrone failed in their hearings to have players freed up for their subsequent win over Kildare in the National League.

He may opt to frame some incidents as Category Three offences. In the official guide, listed as Rule 5.17; ‘To behave in any way which is dangerous to an opponent.’

Given the onus is upon county boards and management teams to prove their innocence, it could be a difficult task.

The suspension for a Category Three offence is listed in the Official Guide as; ‘Minimum: A One Match Suspension in the same Code and at the same Level, applicable to the next Game in the National League or Inter County Senior Championship, even if that game occurs in the following year.’

Referee Neilan had coped admirably with a hotly-contested game, and even had to put up with a bizarre three-minute cameo when Neil McGee came on as a temporary sub for Brendan McCole, who ended up with a torn jersey after a tussle with Armagh midfielder Ben Crealey, who also had his jersey ripped.

McGee entered the fray on forty minutes, proceeded to knock into around three Armagh forwards, was booked by Neilan, and then taken off to a standing ovation from the O’Donnell Park crowd.

On the Allianz League Sunday programme, analyst Ciaran Whelan stated; “There’s a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be in there. There’s officials, there’s subs. It’s not good. You can say there’s pushing and shoving, but there are digs thrown and I’d say it’s concerning going into the Championship four weeks away. Both managers will be thinking, ‘what did we get ourselves involved in here, we have left ourselves exposed. The CCCC will definitely have a look at this and some lads will have a nervous week ahead.’”

Both managers declined to speak to written press after the game, going against the Gaelic Player’s directive that only broadcast media would be denied interviews on matchday.