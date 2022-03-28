Munster GAA chiefs look set to confirm semi-final venue switch 

Work on at Páirc Uí Rinn will not be completed in time for Cork's Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 7 with the game likely to be moved to Fitzgerald Stadium
An inability to address structural issues at Páirc Uí Rinn in time for Cork's Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 7 could see the game being moved to Fitzgerald Stadium.

It is forecasted that remedial work required to ensure a capacity crowd at the grounds is unlikely to meet a deadline ahead of the fixture and therefore a switch to Killarney is on the cards, as the Irish Examiner have reported.

Páirc Uí Rinn’s previous capacity is below 11,400 but it could be even less due to safety restrictions. 

Munster GAA’s competition control committee are shortly expected to confirm the change of venue.

As was the case when Páirc Uí Chaoimh was under reconstruction, Cork’s entitlement to a home game as per their home-away agreement with Kerry would be deferred and therefore the following two provincial senior football championship games between the counties would be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The news of the switch will be a blow to the Cork camp who were determined that they have home advantage against Kerry, who are aiming for a third consecutive Division 1 title this weekend. Cork have not beaten their neighbours in a championship match in Killarney since the 1995 Munster final.

At the beginning of February, the Cork County Board confirmed the game was being moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Páirc Uí Rinn as the playing surface at the former would not be ready in time following the Ed Sheeran concerts there at the end of April.

Cork’s only senior men’s championship game currently scheduled to be play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this summer is the Munster SHC opener against All-Ireland champions Limerick on April 17. Tickets for that game, which is anticipated to be a sell-out, will be available from Tuesday, April 5.

Originally due to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 15, Cork’s Munster SHC Round 3 game against Clare has also been refixed for FBD Semple Stadium on May 1. The change of date also means both counties avoid playing three weekends in a row.

Meanwhile, Munster GAA are expected to retain concessions for old age pensioners and students as part of their ticket scheme for their forthcoming senior championships. No tickets will be available to purchase at matches but OAPs and students will be able to collect concessions at kiosks close to the venues.

Full price stand tickets are expected to be priced at €25 and €20 for terrace admission.

