Derry's Division One dream cruelly crushed

Derry needed to beat Meath, and for Roscommon to lose to Galway, in order to jump into second spot in the table and return to Division 1 for the first time since 2015.
Derry's Division One dream cruelly crushed

Derry's Emmett Bradley in action in their Allianz FL Division Two clash at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 16:27
Paul Keane

Allianz FL Division 2

Derry 1-16 

Meath 2-11

Promotion eluded Derry but Rory Gallagher's side can still look to the Championship with optimism after finishing strongly in Navan to conclude their Division 2 campaign with a morale boosting win.

Derry needed to beat Meath, and for Roscommon to lose to Galway, in order to jump into second spot in the table and return to Division 1 for the first time since 2015.

Roscommon's big win over Galway ruined Derry's chances but they still fulfilled their own side of the bargain with a come-from-behind win over Meath at Pairc Tailteann.

Derry trailed by five points with an hour played but reeled off 1-4 without reply in the closing minutes, the 65th minute goal coming from top scorer Niall Loughlin, to claim a fourth win of the campaign.

An 11-point haul would typically be enough to secure promotion for Derry who will look back with frustration on their draw against Roscommon in Round 5.

Loughlin was terrific for them when they needed him this time, finishing with 1-4, while the returning Shane McGuigan tallied 0-6.

The pressure was on Derry to perform given the possibility of promotion and they delivered initially, playing to a high standard and benefiting from McGuigan's return at full-forward.

The Slaughtneil man was suspended for the heavy defeat to Galway in Round 6 but, having previously scored 1-27 in the campaign, picked up where he left off with a brilliant opening quarter.

He scored three points as Derry opened up a fully deserved 0-7 to 0-3 lead after 18 minutes.

Derry's midfield, powered by ex-AFL player Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley, was entirely on top, resulting in a series of chances which McGuigan and the influential Loughlin happily capitalised on.

McGuigan was picked up by stand-in Meath captain Conor McGill and the experienced defender fouled his man for a 13th minute Derry penalty after a flowing move from defence through to attack.

McGuigan stepped up to the kick but was foiled by goalkeeper Harry Hogan, a wasted opportunity that appeared to hit Derry hard.

Meath took over in the second quarter and with their own midfield of Bryan Menton and Ronan Jones coming strongly into the contest, they enjoyed a greater share of possession.

Both players got on the scoresheet for Meath who outscored Derry by 1-4 to no score from the 20th minute until half-time.

Jack O'Connor struck the Meath goal in the 21st minute after being set free by the excellent Donal Keogan who typically got through a tonne of work.

Matthew Costello had a similar opportunity for Meath but surprisingly opted to fist over a point with the goal at his mercy.

Joey Wallace had a goal chance saved too as Meath turned the screw and hit the interval with a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

Shane Walsh scored Meath's second goal from a 50th minute penalty after Shea Downey's foul on Menton and while that put Meath four points ahead they would go on to lead by five.

It looked like the Royals would claim their third consecutive win but instead slumped to defeat as Derry got on top in the closing period with Padraig McGrogan and Niall Toner also adding scores during the late drama.

Derry scorers: N Loughlin (1-4, 2 frees); S McGuigan (0-6, 2 frees); B Heron, E Doherty, C Doherty, P McGrogan, N Toner, C Glass (0-1 each).

Meath scorers: J O'Connor (1-1); S Walsh (1-0, 1 pen); H Hogan (0-3, 2 '45s, 1 free); R Jones (0-2, 1 mark); J Wallace, B Menton, J McEntee, M Costello, T O'Reilly (0-1 each).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rodgers, C McCluskey; Padraig Cassidy, P McGrogan, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; C McFaul, E Doherty, P Cassidy; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: S Downey for Cassidy (31); N Toner for Heron (50); L Murray for Paul Cassidy (59); S Heavron for E Doherty (64): P McNeill for C Doherty (75).

MEATH: H Hogan; R Ryan, C McGill, E Harkin; D Keogan, G McGowan, J McEntee; B Menton, R Jones; J Scully, T O'Reilly, M Costello; J Wallace, J O'Connor, S Walsh.

Subs: E Devine for Jones (41); B McMahon for Devine (52 - 55 blood); McMahon for Scully (59); J Flynn for Devine (64 - f/t blood); R Clarke for McGowan (69); J Conlon for O'Connor (72).

Ref: M Deegan (Laois).

More in this section

Conor Meyler and Paudie Clifford 27/3/2022 Tyrone inflict Kerry's first League defeat in Killarney in over five years
Roscommon v Galway - Allianz Football League Division 2 Rossies on the rise as top flight promotion sealed
Jack Carney with Darragh Kirwan 27/3/2022 Mayo advance to League final with Kerry, Kildare relegated
<p>Keith Beirne of Leitrim  Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

Both sides reduced to 14 as Sligo have six points to spare over Leitrim

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices