Derry's Division One dream cruelly crushed

Allianz FL Division 2

Derry 1-16

Meath 2-11

Promotion eluded Derry but Rory Gallagher's side can still look to the Championship with optimism after finishing strongly in Navan to conclude their Division 2 campaign with a morale boosting win.

Derry needed to beat Meath, and for Roscommon to lose to Galway, in order to jump into second spot in the table and return to Division 1 for the first time since 2015.

Roscommon's big win over Galway ruined Derry's chances but they still fulfilled their own side of the bargain with a come-from-behind win over Meath at Pairc Tailteann.

Derry trailed by five points with an hour played but reeled off 1-4 without reply in the closing minutes, the 65th minute goal coming from top scorer Niall Loughlin, to claim a fourth win of the campaign.

An 11-point haul would typically be enough to secure promotion for Derry who will look back with frustration on their draw against Roscommon in Round 5.

Loughlin was terrific for them when they needed him this time, finishing with 1-4, while the returning Shane McGuigan tallied 0-6.

The pressure was on Derry to perform given the possibility of promotion and they delivered initially, playing to a high standard and benefiting from McGuigan's return at full-forward.

The Slaughtneil man was suspended for the heavy defeat to Galway in Round 6 but, having previously scored 1-27 in the campaign, picked up where he left off with a brilliant opening quarter.

He scored three points as Derry opened up a fully deserved 0-7 to 0-3 lead after 18 minutes.

Derry's midfield, powered by ex-AFL player Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley, was entirely on top, resulting in a series of chances which McGuigan and the influential Loughlin happily capitalised on.

McGuigan was picked up by stand-in Meath captain Conor McGill and the experienced defender fouled his man for a 13th minute Derry penalty after a flowing move from defence through to attack.

McGuigan stepped up to the kick but was foiled by goalkeeper Harry Hogan, a wasted opportunity that appeared to hit Derry hard.

Meath took over in the second quarter and with their own midfield of Bryan Menton and Ronan Jones coming strongly into the contest, they enjoyed a greater share of possession.

Both players got on the scoresheet for Meath who outscored Derry by 1-4 to no score from the 20th minute until half-time.

Jack O'Connor struck the Meath goal in the 21st minute after being set free by the excellent Donal Keogan who typically got through a tonne of work.

Matthew Costello had a similar opportunity for Meath but surprisingly opted to fist over a point with the goal at his mercy.

Joey Wallace had a goal chance saved too as Meath turned the screw and hit the interval with a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

Shane Walsh scored Meath's second goal from a 50th minute penalty after Shea Downey's foul on Menton and while that put Meath four points ahead they would go on to lead by five.

It looked like the Royals would claim their third consecutive win but instead slumped to defeat as Derry got on top in the closing period with Padraig McGrogan and Niall Toner also adding scores during the late drama.

Derry scorers: N Loughlin (1-4, 2 frees); S McGuigan (0-6, 2 frees); B Heron, E Doherty, C Doherty, P McGrogan, N Toner, C Glass (0-1 each).

Meath scorers: J O'Connor (1-1); S Walsh (1-0, 1 pen); H Hogan (0-3, 2 '45s, 1 free); R Jones (0-2, 1 mark); J Wallace, B Menton, J McEntee, M Costello, T O'Reilly (0-1 each).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rodgers, C McCluskey; Padraig Cassidy, P McGrogan, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; C McFaul, E Doherty, P Cassidy; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: S Downey for Cassidy (31); N Toner for Heron (50); L Murray for Paul Cassidy (59); S Heavron for E Doherty (64): P McNeill for C Doherty (75).

MEATH: H Hogan; R Ryan, C McGill, E Harkin; D Keogan, G McGowan, J McEntee; B Menton, R Jones; J Scully, T O'Reilly, M Costello; J Wallace, J O'Connor, S Walsh.

Subs: E Devine for Jones (41); B McMahon for Devine (52 - 55 blood); McMahon for Scully (59); J Flynn for Devine (64 - f/t blood); R Clarke for McGowan (69); J Conlon for O'Connor (72).

Ref: M Deegan (Laois).