Cork make six changes for the Allianz League semi-final

As expected, there are a raft of changes to the Kieran Kingston's side for the visit of Brian Cody's Kilkenny to Páirc Uí Caoimh
Cork talisman Patrick Horgan converts a free against Galway in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 20:42
Eoghan Cormican

As expected, there are a raft of changes to the Cork hurling team for tomorrow’s League semi-final from the side that started against Wexford last weekend.

In total, manager Kieran Kingston has made six switches in personnel for the visit of Brian Cody’s Kilkenny to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Back into the team comes Patrick Collins in goals, centre-back Mark Coleman, midfielders Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ger Millerick, and forwards Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan.

Cork are chasing a first League final appearance since 2015.

CORK (AHL v Kilkenny): P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, D Cahalane; R Downey, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, C Lehane; A Connolly, P Horgan, S Kingston.

Subs: G Collins, S O’Leary Hayes, T O’Connell, S Quirke, L Meade, T O’Mahony, M Keane, C Cahalane, S Harnedy, J O’Connor, S Twomey.

