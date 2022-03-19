Stunning London comeback falls short against Cavan

Allianz FL Division 4

Cavan 1-15

London 2-11

Cavan were relieved to hear the final whistle in Ruislip as they held on in a tense finale to defeat London by a point.

Cavan led by eight early on, saw the gap cut to three but seemed to have weathered the storm when they extended their lead to seven points approaching full-time.

But the hosts finished strongly and an injury-time penalty from Christopher Farley cut the gap to the minimum and ensured a nervewracking final few moments for the large travelling Breffni contingent.

An early flurry of Cavan scores from Caoimhin and Cormac O’Reilly and Jason McLoughlin followed by a well-taken Paddy Lynch goal catapulted Cavan, playing with a strong wind, into an early 1-5 to 0-0 lead.

London trailed 1-8 to 1-2 but rallied in the second half, led by Liam Gavaghan, Henry Walsh and target man James Gallagher, and an injury-time penalty from Farley almost sealed the upset.

LONDON: N Maher, E Walsh, C Long, N McElwaine, R Sloan, M Moynihan, C Healy, C Farley (1-1, 1-0 pen), L Gallagher, C Gallagher, L Gavaghan (0-6, 3f, 1m), E Wynne, J Hynes (0-2), J Gallagher, H Walsh (1-2)

Subs: F McMahon for J Gallagher (49), T Lenihan for Hynes (53), C O’Neill for Wynne (60), S Hickey for McElwaine, A Kyne for C Gallagher (69)

CAVAN: R Galligan, L Fortune, P Faulkner, K Brady, J McLoughlin (0-2), C Moynagh (0-1), B Kelly, J Smith, K Clarke (0-1m), G Smith (0-1), G McKiernan (0-5, 3f), Cian Madden, Caoimhin O’Reilly (0-1), P Lynch (1-2, 2m), Cormac O’Reilly (0-1) Subs: TE Donohoe for Caoimhin O’Reilly (ht), T Galligan for Cormac O’Reilly (50), Conor Madden (0-1) for G Smith (19), S Smith for Cian Madden (64), C Conroy for Moynagh (67)

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin)