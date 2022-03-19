Stunning London comeback falls short against Cavan

Cavan were relieved to hear the final whistle in Ruislip as they held on in a tense finale to defeat London by a point.
Cavan led by eight early on, saw the gap cut to three but seemed to have weathered the storm when they extended their lead to seven points approaching full-time.
But the hosts finished strongly and an injury-time penalty from Christopher Farley cut the gap to the minimum and ensured a nervewracking final few moments for the large travelling Breffni contingent.
An early flurry of Cavan scores from Caoimhin and Cormac O’Reilly and Jason McLoughlin followed by a well-taken Paddy Lynch goal catapulted Cavan, playing with a strong wind, into an early 1-5 to 0-0 lead.
London trailed 1-8 to 1-2 but rallied in the second half, led by Liam Gavaghan, Henry Walsh and target man James Gallagher, and an injury-time penalty from Farley almost sealed the upset.