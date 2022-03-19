Clare's Diarmuid Nash upsets favourite to claim All-Ireland Handball title

In the Women's Open Senior Singles final Cork starlet and No. 1 seed, Catriona Casey defeated young Limerick star Martina McMahon  in a gruelling contest over two games
Clare’s Diarmuid Nash in the Men's senior final at Kingscourt against Robbie Mccarthy from Mullingar. 

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 22:27
Aidan Crowley

There was a major upset at this year's All-Ireland (40x20) four-wall Handball Championships finals in Kingscourt on Saturday when Westmeath's four-time champion and No. 1 seed, Robbie McCarthy Jnr. was defeated by rising young Clare talent and No. 2 seed, Diarmuid Nash (Tuamgraney) in a pulsating Men's Open Singles final, over three games.

In the first game, Nash exploded out of the blocks, producing his full range of pinpoint kill shots and streamlined passing shots, allied to his trademark "rocket-like" serve, as he blitzed through, to close out, on an emphatic scoreline of 21-8.

In the second game. McCarthy Jnr. hit his stride, as he began to display his own array of lethal kill shots and smooth passing shots, allied to some explosive serving. Each player exchanged points and with the score level on numerous occasions, the game was delicately-poised. Then, the Mullingar maestro notched-up a gear, producing a series of rasping kill shots, right out of the top drawer, as he forged ahead, to close out, on a narrow scoreline of 17-21.

In the third game, Nash upped the ante, hitting a purple patch, as he reeled-off a series of un-answered points and despite some stern resistance from McCarthy Jnr., the Banner man edged ahead, to close out, on a slender scoreline of 11-8, to bag his first Men's Open Senior Singles crown of these championships.

Cork’s Catriona Casey receives the trophy after her final win over Martina McMahon .
Meanwhile, in the Women's Open Senior Singles final Cork starlet and No. 1 seed, Catriona Casey (Ballydesmond), defeated young Limerick star and No. 2 seed, Martina McMahon (Broadford), in a gruelling contest, over two games.

Casey began explosively, blitzing through and taking the first game, on a narrow scoreline of 21-18. In the second game, she kept her momentum going and despite some dogged opposition from McMahon, the Rebelette took the second game, on a decisive scoreline of 21-15 to net her sixth title.

In the Boys' Minor Singles final, Sligo's Cormac Finn (Ballymote), defeated young Kilkenny ace, Kyle Jordan (Kilfane), in a thrilling affair over three games. In the Girls' Minor Singles final Tyrone's Clodagh Munroe (Carrickmore), defeated Kilkenny's Amy Brennan (Clogh).

