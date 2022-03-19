Clare's Diarmuid Nash upsets favourite to claim All-Ireland Handball title

There was a major upset at this year's All-Ireland (40x20) four-wall Handball Championships finals in Kingscourt on Saturday when Westmeath's four-time champion and No. 1 seed, Robbie McCarthy Jnr. was defeated by rising young Clare talent and No. 2 seed, Diarmuid Nash (Tuamgraney) in a pulsating Men's Open Singles final, over three games.

In the first game, Nash exploded out of the blocks, producing his full range of pinpoint kill shots and streamlined passing shots, allied to his trademark "rocket-like" serve, as he blitzed through, to close out, on an emphatic scoreline of 21-8.