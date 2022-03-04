Jack O’Neill’s goal helps Castlehaven past Newcestown

Cork County League

Castlehaven 1-14 Newcestown 0-10

Castlehaven got their 2022 Cork Credit Unions Division 1 county league campaign off to a flier thanks to victory at home to Newcestown yesterday evening.

A keenly contested west Cork derby went the Haven’s way thanks, in part, to a goal early in the second half.

Jack O’Neill bravely punched the ball into the net to edge the hosts 1-8 to 0-7 ahead three minutes after the restart.

A free-flowing opening half saw Castlehaven change ends a point in front despite a spirited Newcestown display.

The winners were pushed all the way but eventually won out thanks to Michael Hurley’s five points plus Mark Collins and Andrew Whetlon’s midfield efforts.

The two sides will lock horns in Group C of this year’s Cork PSFC later this year.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Hurley (0-5), M Collins (0-4, 0-3f), J O’Neill (1-0), C Maguire (0-2), C Nolan, D Whelton and J Bohane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: C Goggin, C Dineen and N Kelly (0-2 each), T Twomey, S O’Donovan, S O’Sullivan, E Collins (0-1 each).

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J Regan, D Whelton, S Walsh; C Nolan, T O’Mahony, T Collins; M Collins (captain), A Whelton; J O’Neill, C Maguire, R Minihane; K O’Donovan, M Hurley, C O’Driscoll.

Subs: S Hurley for J O’Neill (38), D Cahalane for R Minihane (46), J O’Driscoll for C O’Driscoll (51), S Browne for C Maguire (56), T O’Leary for K O’Donovan (59), D O’Mahony for T O’Mahony (61).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; N Murray, G O’Donovan, M Kenneally; C Goggin, S O’Sullivan (captain), C O’Sullivan; S O’Donovan, E Collins; J Kenneally, C O’Neill, C Dineen; N Kelly, T Twomey, O Walsh.

Subs: C O’Donovan for C O’Neill (32, inj), G Kelleher for M Kennelly (45), R Bradfield for O Walsh (47), E Callnan for J Kennelly (56), D Buttimer for C O’Sullivan (59),

Referee: T Sheehan (St. Mary’s).