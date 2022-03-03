Clare legend Sparrow worried about conveyor belt of defensive talent

Former Clare manager Ger “Sparrow” O’Loughlin has played down the county’s chances of landing a psychological blow against Limerick in Cusack Park on Sunday.

The Division 1, Group A game is the second of three matches between the neighbours in Ennis this year, the next being their Munster SHC round robin clash on May 15. Limerick were nine-point winners in January’s Munster League final.

While the All-Ireland champions have yet to pick up a win in their Allianz League campaign, O’Loughlin is reluctant to believe Clare can make a telling statement against them ahead of the all-important fixture in 10 weeks' time.

“Despite Limerick having a bad run in the league where they have been trying out new players, Clare are at a different level to them,” insists the two-time All-Ireland SHC winner. “Clare, in my opinion, are very much in a rebuilding process and the jury is out on that for now. I don’t think you can compare apples with apples.

“At the same time, Sunday’s game is important from the point of view that Clare, in their home ground, have to give a good account of themselves. Back in January in the Munster League, it was a very poor affair with Limerick dominating in most sectors.

“Clare now have five or six lads and they should be in better shape as a team. It’s an opportunity to see where we are at and I wouldn’t be reading too much into this game other than that. The win over Offaly will have given Clare a bit of a boost and Limerick will want to get back on the winning trail, so there should be plenty for both teams to go for.”

O’Loughlin has taken encouragement from how the young Banner forwards have performed in the absence of more senior colleagues sidelined with injuries. However, the lack of fresh defenders is a concern for him.

“The younger lads who have come in, Shane Meehan, Patrick Crotty and Robin Mounsey, they have been thrown in at the deep end and still in their teens. It’s not ideal when you look at Limerick where they can bring on a young fella and you mightn’t see him for the rest of the year.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have that luxury in Clare. What we must try and do is find one or two new faces in defence. That’s where we are lacking big time. The up-and-coming stars aren’t in those numbers from one to nine.”

After spending the 2021 season at centre-back, former captain John Conlon has reverted to a more customary spot in the forwards. The No6 spot remains a problem position for Clare, as O’Loughlin sees it, but he can understand why Conlon has resumed an attacking berth.

“When he went to centre-back, it took a few games but he settled in well then. Brian (Lohan) probably thinks we need a bit of strength up forward with the young lads coming in, just to give the attack more of a mix.

"His injury has probably held him back a bit. He would be the fella I’d be thinking about at centre-back if he had more games under his belt. He’s versatile enough to go back into the half-back line if needs be but if he’s going there, it probably means we’re in trouble.”

Clare, in Ennis, were the only team to beat Limerick in the 2018 championship. Limerick have moved on but Cusack Park remains a major asset, O’Loughlin feels.

“It’s a big advantage when you have the crowd behind you so I would say it’ll be important, especially for a changing team like Clare. We have to be patient; at the same time it has to be beneficial for where we are at right now.”