Congress 2022: How key motions might fare

Motion 1 - The introduction of the “green” All-Ireland SFC format from 2023. Provincial championships to be run over five weeks with the eight finalists qualifying for the round robin stages of the Sam Maguire Cup (four x four teams) and the next best eight ranked teams in the Allianz League comprising the rest. The remaining sides to enter a round-robin Tailteann Cup. Verdict: Almost a fait accompli at this stage.

Motion 2 - Central Council’s proposal to change the minor grade to U19 at inter-county level, in time replacing the U17 and U20 championships with U17 becoming a developmental competition.