Congress 2022: How key motions might fare

The introduction of the “green” All-Ireland SFC format from 2023. Provincial championships to be run over five weeks with the eight finalists qualifying for the round robin stages of the Sam Maguire Cup (four x four teams) and the next best eight ranked teams in the Allianz League comprising the rest. The remaining sides to enter a round-robin Tailteann Cup. Almost a fait accompli at this stage.
Central Council’s proposal to change the minor grade to U19 at inter-county level, in time replacing the U17 and U20 championships with U17 becoming a developmental competition.
Difficult to see it receiving sufficient support.
A distillation of the sin bin in hurling, introducing a black card and limiting the area where a cynical foul that denies a goal-scoring opportunity can be made.
Shouldn’t face too many obstacles.
The standardisation of the sliotar, reducing the maximum mass and narrowing the parameters of the height of its rims while allowing for the microchip, which will be put into use in this year’s U20 championships.
Expected to pass comfortably.
The GPA’s call for the GAA to intensify talks with the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie associations about integrating.
A move expected to be years in the making but Congress can’t but pass this proposal.
Rathdowney-Errill’s idea for all adult players to undertake alcohol, gambling and substance abuse courses before playing championship.
The sentiment is just but it would be a logistical nightmare. May be withdrawn for refinement.
A number of clubs are calling for the return of U18 as the minor grade at club level.
This will be close but it may come up just short. Further discussion is more certainly needed.