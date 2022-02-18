Fitzgibbon Cup final: Four players to watch as UL take on NUIG

You would expect the reigning Hurler of the Year to stand out at this level - and Cian Lynch certainly does.
Fitzgibbon Cup final: Four players to watch as UL take on NUIG

19 January 2022; Cian Lynch of NUIG in action against Brian Sheehy of UCD during the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Round 1 match between University College Dublin and National University of Ireland Galway at UCD Billings Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 15:41
Paul Keane

Cian Lynch (NUI Galway, Patrickswell, Limerick).

You would expect the reigning Hurler of the Year to stand out at this level - and Cian Lynch certainly does.

His linkplay, clever offloads and slick stickwork have been the standout features of NUI Galway's campaign so far. Managed by Jeff Lynskey, who guided Galway to three All-Ireland minor titles, the Westerners have played five games and Lynch has scored in them all, tallying 0-10.

Cian Lynch of NUIG poses for a selfie with a young fan after a Fitzgibbon Cup game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Cian Lynch of NUIG poses for a selfie with a young fan after a Fitzgibbon Cup game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

But his game is all about craft and creativity and setting up others, like Fionn MacDonagh and John Fleming. Lynch has already won the competition twice, with Mary Immaculate College in 2016 and 2017.

Mikey Kiely (UL, Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford).

Mikey Kiely channelled his inner Paul Flynn on Thursday evening when he sent a stunning, dipping medium-range free to the IT Carlow net in the 81st minute, winning the semi-final for UL.

University of Limerick's Mikey Kiely scores the winning goal in the semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy
University of Limerick's Mikey Kiely scores the winning goal in the semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

There was a touch of the Harry Ruddles to the strike too as Waterford senior Kiely capped a strong campaign with a classic moment at the end of extra-time. In all, Kiely has returned tallies of 0-6, 1-3, 1-2 and 1-3 from UL's four wins so far, suggesting he's probably good for another goal in the final.

Forward colleague Mark Rodgers is another UL man with a near goal-a-game ratio.

Evan Niland (NUI Galway, Clarinbridge, Galway).

The Clarinbridge man won an All-Ireland minor title with Galway under current NUI Galway manager Jeff Lynskey back in 2015.

He has since made the step up to senior duty with Galway and is a placed ball specialist, deadly from frees and '65s. He scored 0-16 in Wednesday's semi-final win over GMIT and has struck 0-65 in total in the competition.

Evan Niland, NUI Galway in action against Johnny Ryan, Mary Immaculate College in the Fitzgibbon Cup. Picture: Ray Ryan
Evan Niland, NUI Galway in action against Johnny Ryan, Mary Immaculate College in the Fitzgibbon Cup. Picture: Ray Ryan

A good free-taker is always a big asset but even moreso at this time of year in poor conditions - UL will be careful about conceding sloppy frees.

Conor Flaherty (UL, Carnmore/Claregalway, Galway).

For the third time in four days, dual player Flaherty will line out for a UL team at the IT Carlow grounds. He was in goals on Wednesday evening when the college came up short of NUI Galway in the Sigerson final.

UL goalkeeper Conor Flaherty during heavy rain in Sigerson Cup final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
UL goalkeeper Conor Flaherty during heavy rain in Sigerson Cup final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

On Thursday, he lined out in defence at the Carlow Town venue for the UL hurlers' Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final defeat of IT Carlow, scoring a point. He is the only player on both college teams and, ironically, hails from Galway.

More in this section

St Finbarr's v Kilcoo - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Billy Hennessy handed Cork football debut
Niamh Hetherton 14/8/2021 Niamh Hetherton set for Dublin start against Cork
The Limerick footballer's three steps to a winning start in the National League The Limerick footballer's three steps to a winning start in the National League
#Hurling
<p>Dundalk Institute of Technology manager Oisin McConville lifts the 2017 Trench Cup with his players. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile</p>

Trench Cup: Oisín McConville backs Dundalk players' right to say 'no'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices