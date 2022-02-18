Fitzgibbon Cup final: Four players to watch as UL take on NUIG

Cian Lynch (NUI Galway, Patrickswell, Limerick).

You would expect the reigning Hurler of the Year to stand out at this level - and Cian Lynch certainly does.

His linkplay, clever offloads and slick stickwork have been the standout features of NUI Galway's campaign so far. Managed by Jeff Lynskey, who guided Galway to three All-Ireland minor titles, the Westerners have played five games and Lynch has scored in them all, tallying 0-10.

Cian Lynch of NUIG poses for a selfie with a young fan after a Fitzgibbon Cup game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

But his game is all about craft and creativity and setting up others, like Fionn MacDonagh and John Fleming. Lynch has already won the competition twice, with Mary Immaculate College in 2016 and 2017.

Mikey Kiely (UL, Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford).

Mikey Kiely channelled his inner Paul Flynn on Thursday evening when he sent a stunning, dipping medium-range free to the IT Carlow net in the 81st minute, winning the semi-final for UL.

University of Limerick's Mikey Kiely scores the winning goal in the semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

There was a touch of the Harry Ruddles to the strike too as Waterford senior Kiely capped a strong campaign with a classic moment at the end of extra-time. In all, Kiely has returned tallies of 0-6, 1-3, 1-2 and 1-3 from UL's four wins so far, suggesting he's probably good for another goal in the final.

Forward colleague Mark Rodgers is another UL man with a near goal-a-game ratio.

Evan Niland (NUI Galway, Clarinbridge, Galway).

The Clarinbridge man won an All-Ireland minor title with Galway under current NUI Galway manager Jeff Lynskey back in 2015.

He has since made the step up to senior duty with Galway and is a placed ball specialist, deadly from frees and '65s. He scored 0-16 in Wednesday's semi-final win over GMIT and has struck 0-65 in total in the competition.

Evan Niland, NUI Galway in action against Johnny Ryan, Mary Immaculate College in the Fitzgibbon Cup. Picture: Ray Ryan

A good free-taker is always a big asset but even moreso at this time of year in poor conditions - UL will be careful about conceding sloppy frees.

Conor Flaherty (UL, Carnmore/Claregalway, Galway).

For the third time in four days, dual player Flaherty will line out for a UL team at the IT Carlow grounds. He was in goals on Wednesday evening when the college came up short of NUI Galway in the Sigerson final.

UL goalkeeper Conor Flaherty during heavy rain in Sigerson Cup final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

On Thursday, he lined out in defence at the Carlow Town venue for the UL hurlers' Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final defeat of IT Carlow, scoring a point. He is the only player on both college teams and, ironically, hails from Galway.