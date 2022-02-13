Ticketmaster crash causes headaches for supporters attending National League matches

Earlier this month, Cork County Board delegates criticised the cashless ticketing system, claiming the move took away the independence of people unable to purchase tickets online.
Ticketmaster crash causes headaches for supporters attending National League matches

A spectator gets his ticket checked as he arrives at the McGrath Cup final. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 14:36
Joel Slattery

A worldwide crash from an online ticketing system has caused havoc with supporters attending Allianz League games on Sunday.

The Ticketmaster website is down around the world meaning people were unable to use the service to purchase tickets for the hurling games taking place around the country.

It comes on the third weekend since the National Leagues resumed last month - and the third weekend of the GAA's move for 'cashless' gates at venues around the country.

The issue has also meant that supporters cannot purchase tickets at Centra or SuperValu outlets as the shops use Ticketmaster for over-the-counter sales.

This has meant county boards have had to use alternative websites for ticket sales.

Earlier this month, Cork County Board delegates criticised the cashless ticketing system, claiming the move took away the independence of people unable to purchase tickets online.

“The people who issue this policy do not have to queue up and buy tickets or anything," said Youghal delegate Liam Ó Laochdha. "They are automatically into the games. I am thinking of people who have supported Cumann Lúthchleas Gael down through the years and who have barely a phone, never mind a smartphone. We are taking away a lot of independence from them.”

Tickets for Allianz League matches can only be purchased online or at the competing Centra and SuperValu outlets around the country.

More in this section

Limerick v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Galway make the most of Gearoid Hegarty's dismissal 
James O’Connor 12/2/2022 Ballyhale boss James O'Connor steps down after heartbreaking club final defeat
Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final Drama at the death with Jerome Johnston the hero for Kilcoo 
<p>Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony and manager Darragh O’Sullivan celebrate with the trophy </p>

'Sometimes, when you put in so much work, you get a stroke of luck and what you deserve'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices