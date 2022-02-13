Ticketmaster crash causes headaches for supporters attending National League matches

A worldwide crash from an online ticketing system has caused havoc with supporters attending Allianz League games on Sunday.

The Ticketmaster website is down around the world meaning people were unable to use the service to purchase tickets for the hurling games taking place around the country.

It comes on the third weekend since the National Leagues resumed last month - and the third weekend of the GAA's move for 'cashless' gates at venues around the country.

The issue has also meant that supporters cannot purchase tickets at Centra or SuperValu outlets as the shops use Ticketmaster for over-the-counter sales.

This has meant county boards have had to use alternative websites for ticket sales.

Earlier this month, Cork County Board delegates criticised the cashless ticketing system, claiming the move took away the independence of people unable to purchase tickets online.

“The people who issue this policy do not have to queue up and buy tickets or anything," said Youghal delegate Liam Ó Laochdha. "They are automatically into the games. I am thinking of people who have supported Cumann Lúthchleas Gael down through the years and who have barely a phone, never mind a smartphone. We are taking away a lot of independence from them.”

Tickets for Allianz League matches can only be purchased online or at the competing Centra and SuperValu outlets around the country.