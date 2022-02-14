Dessie Hutchinson savours 'phenomenal' moment as Ballygunner reach promised land

Dessie Hutchinson’s sporting life has been rich and varied but nothing compared to the sensation he experienced before and after the final whistle on Saturday.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack on the pitch in the last seconds,” recalled the former Brighton and Hove Albion footballer. “I couldn’t catch my breath, people jumping on you. It was absolutely brilliant.

“Just walking across the pitch then, going into the dressing room, you just embrace it all and take a good look around you. It’s phenomenal. We’re so privileged to be there and inspire young kids in Ballygunner to come up and do this year in, year out.” Hutchinson’s older brothers JJ and Wayne, Ballygunner stars of yesteryear, also succeeded in joining the celebrations. “They managed to make their way onto the pitch somehow so I got a good few embraces and hugs and it was absolutely unbelievable.”

Just over three years ago, Hutchinson looked on as a supporter as Ballygunner were denied by Ballyhale Shamrocks in an All-Ireland semi-final. Not yet back from his spell in England, the defeat left an indelible impression on him.

“Watching in that day, it gave me a huge drive to get back and play them again because we wanted to turn them over. They are the pinnacle in the country for four or five years.”

Before Harry Ruddle’s sensational intervention, Hutchinson admits there were some discouraging moments for Ballygunner. “I hit the post with a shot and then they went up and got a goal and we hit the post in the first half.

“We probably hit some uncharacteristic wides in the game and sometimes that might creep in a little bit but we have been so mentally drilled in the last six months on our process. We were so drilled in the scenarios that could come up and thankfully it all paid off.”

Hutchinson’s 49th-minute goal to bring Ballygunner back to within a point of Shamrocks was a shot in the arm.

“It was just a long ball in and I managed to grab it and I was close enough to the goal. I had to go for it. Those are the big minutes you have to chase and thankfully it went in.”

As for Ruddle’s momentous score, Hutchinson was simply hoping it would go in.

“I was after making a little run to the side and there were so many bodies and I think it was Kevin Mahony who put his arms in the air and started running out the way, so I knew it was in then and it was just crazy.”