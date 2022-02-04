Conor Lehane handed start on Cork return 

Conor Lehane is set for his first start in Cork since 2020 in Saturday night's Allianz Hurling League opener against Clare.
Lehane was not on the county squad for the 2021 season but was recalled following his displays for Midleton in last year's county senior hurling championship-winning campaign.
U20 All-Ireland winners Sean Twomey and Ciarán Joyce are also named in a side which is captained by Blarney's Mark Coleman. Manager Kieran Kingston has plenty of firepower and experience on a bench that includes the talents of Patrick Horgan, Jack O'Connor, Robbie O'Flynn, Damien Cahalane, Luke Meade.
Cork's clash with Clare throws in at 5pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with the two sides facing in an Allianz NFL Division Two tie at 7pm.
Rebels' boss Keith Ricken has made a number of personnel and positional changes for their game with Shane Merrit and Mark Buckley handed started against Colm Collins' side.