Rising star Paul Carey ready for inter-county stage

A few minutes before the Connacht club final, Padraig Pearses manager Pat Flanagan pulled young forward Paul Carey aside and threw an arm around his shoulder.

Former Sligo, Westmeath, and Offaly manager Flanagan saw a player bursting with talent and potential but, perhaps, a little low on belief.

The message he imparted? “Just to have belief in yourself,” explained Flanagan, the simple instruction yielding a high dividend as the 21-year-old went on to torture Knockmore’s defence with eight points — five from play — in the landmark win.

Chances are we’ll see Carey in Roscommon colours soon. It was Carey who struck the equalising point deep into stoppage time for the Roscommon U20s when they beat Leitrim after extra-time in 2019. The following year, he lined out in the Connacht final at the grade.

“Ah you’d expect so,” said Roscommon defender David Murray, when asked if he expects to be joined by Carey in the primrose and blue this year. “Look, it’s all about performances and if he keeps going the way he’s going and keeps applying himself the way he is, he’ll have every chance.

“He’s definitely upped his game, even this season alone he’s gotten stronger and played a few very, very good games. Obviously the last day in the Connacht final you saw a big score from him and that’s probably what a lot of people focus on, but Paul is actually very strong, a good ball winner, and a good all-round player.”

Against Knockmore, the shooting efficiency of the entire Pearses forward unit stood out and probably won them the game. They didn’t register a wide in the final 30 minutes or so.

“Niall Murray does a lot of work on that with the forwards,” said namesake David. “It’s one of his big focus points. I think for us, as a team, it’s about getting the right players in the right positions to take those shots on. That’s definitely been a focus for us.”

If they can be as efficient again, an upset could easily be on the cards today, particularly with Paul Mannion likely to miss out for Crokes.

The word is the six-time All-Ireland winner hasn’t yet recovered from the minor knee procedure he underwent the day before the Leinster final earlier this month.

Padraig Pearses will probably still have a plan in place for how to deal with him, just in case. “Obviously we’ll be prepared if he does play but we’re not going to be speculating on that because it would be a waste of energy,” said Murray.