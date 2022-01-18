TUS to provide financial and skills support to Munster schools GAA in new deal

The top post-primary school competitions in Munster GAA will be rebranded as the TUS Dr Harty Cup and TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí
14.01.22 The Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and Munster Post Primary Schools GAA launched a sponsorship deal that will see the newly designated TU provide financial and skills support to the post primary school hurling and football competitions until 2025. Pictured at the launch of the sponsorship where left to right, Luke Earls, Kilmallock, Jimmy Browne, Vice President - Campus Services and Capital Development TUS, Pierce Connery, Kilmallock, Colm Hayes, Chair Munster Post Primary Schools GAA and Cathal Conroy, Kilmallock. Picture: Alan Place

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 14:43

The Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and Munster Post Primary Schools GAA has signed a sponsorship deal that will see the newly designated TU provide financial and skills support to the provincial post-primary school hurling and football competitions until 2025.

There are approximately 130 schools across the six Munster counties participating in 30 competitions which will now be rebranded to include TUS as title sponsors, for example the TUS Dr Harty Cup and TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí.

For the next three and a half years, TUS will work in partnership with Munster PPS to provide further support to the post-primary competitions both on and off the pitch.

This will include financial investment, support in promoting the post-primary school competitions, providing campus facilities for matches, and examining opportunities to provide coaches and strength and conditioning personnel to schools as part of an agreed development framework. Both organisations will also explore potential postgraduate research opportunities appropriate to the overall objectives of the Munster council.

Welcoming the agreement, President of TUS, Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “TUS has a strong track record of support and engagement with the Munster Council, which has included among others the co-funding of development officers, and the use of facilities for games. With this new agreement, TUS will deepen that relationship further and work with the Munster PPS committee to further develop the games at post-primary school level.” Munster PPS GAA Chairperson Colm Hayes added that the deal will give young players "a flavour of what is required at the top level".

Provincial PPS Servicing Officer Eoin Ryan said: “We in Munster PPS GAA are delighted to be associated with TUS. Each year we run 30 competitions across three age grades in both hurling and football. Our competitions are based on inclusion and participation and with the support of TUS and through programmes such as the TY Future Leaders Programme, it is hoped that we will encourage future administrators, skills, strength and conditioning coaches, statisticians etc as well as finding the All-Stars of tomorrow.”

Celebrations after the cup presentation to Ballygiblin captain Fionn Herlihy after they defeated Skeheenarinky in the Munster final. Picture: Larry Cummins

