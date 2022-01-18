Sligo confirm capture of Pat Spillane  

The 23-year-old - son of Kerry legend Pat - qualifies for the Yeats county through his mother Rosarii who is a native of Sligo and as a result he is not required to transfer from St Jude's in Dublin to be eligible.
Sligo confirm capture of Pat Spillane  

Pat Spillane in action for St Jude's during the Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship semi-final against Lucan Sarsfields at Parnell Park

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 11:18
Colm O’Connor

Sligo GAA chiefs have confirmed that Pat Spillane has joined with the county’s senior football panel.

He has already commenced training with the county's Dublin-based players.

A statement from the Sligo County Board this morning confirmed "that Pat Spillane has joined with the county’s senior football panel following the approval by the Competition Controls Committee of the GAA of his request to field with the county of his mother. 

"Spillane (23), who is resident in Dublin where he plays for the St Jude’s club in Templeogue has begun training with Sligo’s Dublin based players and will participate in preparations for the forthcoming National League campaign which throws in on Sunday week next when Sligo travel to Wexford.”

Born and raised in Templenoe, he featured for the club in their 2020 Kerry and Munster intermediate championship-winning campaigns. He subsequently moved to Dublin where he joined St Jude's and was hugely impressive in their run to the senior football championship final last season which ended with a narrow defeat to Kilmacud Crokes in November.

Sligo are away to Wexford in their opening Allianz League game on January 30th.

