Pauric Mahony's slow burn pays off with second Munster medal with Ballygunner

Pauric Mahony admits he wouldn’t have appeared like a hurler in the fullness of his health prior to the Munster Championship.

Recovering from a cruciate tear in October 2020, his second such injury, the Waterford star only returned to action last September and admitted he wasn’t setting the world alright. Unlike yesterday’s Munster SHC club final when he looked close to his best.

“If you looked at me back 10 weeks ago, you'd probably be saying 'this fella is in a bit of trouble here' and that's just the reality of anyone coming back from the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament),” he conceded.

“Tadhg de Búrca came back the first year and he got an All-Star that year and if you looked at home playing some of the intermediate club games with Clashmore you would have thought that he's going to find it difficult to get back there. And all of a sudden you get on a roll of games and that's what you need and ultimately every game you're trying to improve and match fitness, you can't beat that.

“Over the last three or four weeks we probably had three or four in-house games, 15 on 15s between ourselves and they're as competitive as anything. Five lads came in today and there's another five or six there that were itching to get in there and they're not happy just to be number 23, 24, 25. They want to be on field and that's what makes the whole squad better, that makes everyone better.”

On his brother and co-captain Philip’s birthday, the victory was extra special given their younger siblings Michael and Kevin were involved and scoring. Mahony, 29, admits he and his generation would have had regrets had they not claimed a second Munster senior club medal.

“If we probably had only won the one in our careers, we maybe would have looked back and said we didn't do ourselves justice. But this team, we're not looking behind us, we're just looking ahead, we're looking forward all the time. We're going to relish the opportunity now to go and play Slaughtneil in two weeks."

He continued: “I've sometimes been on the sideline watching lads out on the field, it's fairly tough and obviously it's happened a couple times with me now. But it makes these ones all the sweeter when they do and it makes the hard work off the field well worth it when it does pay off on the field.”