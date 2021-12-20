Time spent without talisman Maguire underlines Barrs' progress

Munster Club SFC semi-final: St Finbarr’s (Cork) 2-14 Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) 0-12

The greatest illustration of the Barrs’ continued upward trajectory came, strangely enough, during the 10 minutes where they were without team captain Ian Maguire.

Man of the match in the Cork county final, Maguire is very much the beating heart of this Barrs side. And so it was against this backdrop that Éire Óg were expected to prosper from his 18th minute sin-binning.

What transpired, though, was the total opposite, the 14 men of St Finbarr’s not the slightest bit affected by having to temporarily operate without their engine room’s chief coal shoveler.

Ahead by 1-3 to 0-3 when Maguire was questionably black-carded for an off-the-ball incident, the numerically disadvantaged Barrs more than doubled their lead to eight during their teammate's 10 minutes in the bin.

Ennis’ Mark McInerney did kick the first point of this period, but the corner-forward’s 20th-minute white flag was to be Éire Óg’s last of the half. There followed an unanswered 1-4 from the cohesive Cork champions, 1-3 of which came while Maguire stood outside the whitewash.

Cillian Myers Murray’s outstanding second point was the result of fine defensive work from Sam Ryan at the other end, with Denis O’Brien and Steven Sherlock landing further points from play to leave the scoreboard reading 1-6 to 0-4 on 23 minutes.

Goal number two arrived three minutes later, Colin Lyons’ perfectly weighted pass floating in over the reach of the last Ennis defender Manus Doherty and into the grateful hands of Conor McCrickard who rounded ‘keeper Nathan Murray for his second green flag. Along with Lyons in the half-back line, Colm Scully was a real driving presence for the winners.

Maguire’s first act upon reentering the fray was to win a scorable free which Sherlock converted to leave them 2-7 to 0-4 in front at the break. It was, as manager Paul O’Keeffe said elsewhere on this page, their best half of football all year, made all the more impressive by the fact that the team’s collective confidence and directness didn’t falter one iota when Maguire was forced out of the ring.

A 32nd minute Sherlock free stretched their advantage into double-digit territory, but it was a 10-point lead that Éire Óg resolutely set about eating away at across the ensuing 20 minutes.

Gavin Cooney, Philip Talty, Conall Ó hAiniféin (0-2), Darren O’Neill, and Eimhin Courtney were on target in halving the deficit to five, 2-9 to 0-10, come the second water break. And when Cooney (free) and McInerney added further points early in the final quarter, the gap was down to four, 2-10 to 0-12.

No closer did they come, though. Along with a tightening up at the back, Steven Sherlock, whose perfectly weighted quick free put McCrickard through for their opening goal, kicked the game’s final four points, including a pair of difficult frees, to book the Barrs a mid-January final date with Austin Stacks.

It is a Munster decider, the Barrs' first since 1986, that Paul O’Keeffe is very much looking forward to.

“We played Stacks in a challenge match in August and it was a great game, the ball was fizzing around the place. Now, you don't know what will happen on the day, but that is what I am expecting - a good, open game of football. I think the Munster final will be a good advertisement for Gaelic football.”

For Éire Óg Ennis manager Paul Madden, there was frustration and disappointment over the black card shown to lively sub Ikem Ugwueru late in the second half, at a time when the gap between the sides stood at six.

The Barrs’ Jamie Burns was also shown a black card late on, with Ennis’ Darren O’Neill another sent to the sideline, the midfielder picking up a second yellow in second-half injury-time.

In total, referee Brendan Griffin handed out one red, four black, and seven yellow cards.

“Disappointment overall, because we definitely came down here with a belief that we could win. The first half will haunt us a little bit,” said Madden.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 mark); C McCrickard (2-1); C Myers Murray (0-3); D O’Brien (0-1).

Scorers for Éire Óg Ennis: G Cooney (0-4, 0-2 frees); M McInerney (0-3); C Ó hAiniféin (0-2); D O’Neill, E Courtney, P Talty (0-1 each).

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor; C Lyons, J Burns, C Scully; I Maguire, E Comyns; D O’Brien, M Shields, E Dennehy; C Myers Murray, C McCrickard, S Sherlock.

Subs: E McGreevey for Shields (49); B O’Connell for Dennehy, A Lyne for O’Brien (both 47); L Hannigan for Lyons (53); C Walsh for Myers Murray (61).

ÉIRE ÓG ENNIS: N Murray; M Doherty, A Fitzgerald, R Lanigan; E O’Connor, C Ó hAiniféin, C Russell; D O’Neill, D McNamara; N McMahon, D Reidy, A McGrath; M McInerney, G Cooney, P Talty.

Subs: I Ugwueru for McGrath (25 mins); D Walsh for Reidy (39); E Courtney for McMahon (43); T Connellan for McInerney, D O’Brien for Talty (both 60).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).