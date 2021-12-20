Barrs boss O’Keeffe: 'That first half was our best half of football all year'

Barrs manager Paul O’Keeffe hailed his team’s opening 30-minute effort as their “best half of football all year”.

Although slow out of the blocks, trailing as they did by two points inside six minutes, the Cork champions proceeded to outscore their Ennis opponents by 2-7 to 0-2 between there and half-time.

Both Conor McCrickard goals came from quick thinking and precision passing on the part of Steven Sherlock and Colin Lyons, with the Barrs coping seamlessly with the temporary loss of captain Ian Maguire to a black card on 18 minutes.

“I thought the first half was our best half of football all year,” O’Keeffe began.

“We did everything we wanted to do. We got two goals, our tackle count was huge, and everything went to plan.

“The two goals did the damage. Psychologically for them, I don’t think they had conceded a goal all year, so to concede two, you could see their body language drop afterward.

“When Ian was off, we did well, we managed to control the game. There are a lot of leaders out there. There is a lot of experience there in terms of how to run a game on the pitch.”

And although the Barrs did their "usual third quarter go to sleep stuff", O’Keeffe was pleased with the response of his players in the final quarter and the contribution of those sprung from the bench in bringing a halt to the Ennis comeback.

“They were always going to come with something in that third quarter. We got to grips with it in the final quarter and got over the line.

“There is a massive panel there. We brought on five subs today that were probably different to the five subs from the county final and that creates a certain happiness because fellas know that if they are training hard and playing well that you will get an opportunity.”

With four weeks to their Munster final, O’Keeffe, a GP by profession, is hopeful his players can remain fit and healthy between now and their mid-January date with Austin Stacks.

“[Enjoying Christmas] is a tricky one with the whole Covid situation. You just want fellas to look after themselves, not go too mad, and come back in decent shape and without Covid. It is fantastic to be in a Munster final.”