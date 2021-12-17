Barney Rock pays tribute to retiring Philly McMahon

“There are a few matches that stand out, like when he outscored ‘The Gooch’ in the wet All-Ireland final in 2015.”
Dublin's Philly McMahon celebrates with the Sam Maguire trophy after beating Kerry in the 2015 All-Ireland SFC final. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 18:05
John Fogarty

Barney Rock has hailed his Ballymun Kickhams club-mate Philly McMahon after the eight-time All-Ireland SFC winner announced the end of his Dublin career.

The 34-year-old steps aside having amassed 12 Leinster championships and two All-Stars as well as five National League titles.

“He stuck at it,” said Rock. “Even when things didn’t seem to be going for him under Pat Gilroy, he kept his head up and was rewarded. He got his opportunity and rose to the occasion in many games.

“There are a few matches that stand out, like when he outscored ‘The Gooch’ in the wet All-Ireland final in 2015.

“His run-ins with Aidan O’Shea were memorable too but he showed that he was strong and confident in his own ability as an athlete as well as a footballer.”

Rock hopes to see McMahon continue to line out in the red and green of Ballymun with whom he has claimed four Dublin SFC titles and the 2012 Leinster senior club championship.

“I’ve known Philly since he was on the U21s which were so successful and they gave Kickhams a great platform for the years ahead. Philly had great battles with Diarmuid Connolly in the Dublin club championship. For both club and county, he’s provided a lot of memories and he has a lot to be thankful for, as do the supporters.

“It’s close to the end of the era now with Mick Fitzsimons and James McCarthy the last of the 2011 group there. It was always going to happen and on the same day that Clucko (Stephen Cluxton) turns 40 there is something fitting about his announcement.”

In a statement, McMahon confirmed: “From kicking my ball against the flats of Ballymun, to kicking the ball over the bar in Croke Park, it’s time to pass the Dublin jersey on. Fourteen years since my inter-county debut, I could never begin to imagine the journey that would unfold in front of me.

“The journey would not have been possible without the support of the Dublin County Board, the thankless work and support of the back room teams. The incredible coaching from selectors, in particular Dec Darcy, who has had such an influential impact on my career on and off the pitch. The managers Paul Caffrey, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin, and Dessie Farrell, who all believed in me — thank you!

“To my team-mates, the battles, the wins, the losses, and special friendships that have been forged forever — thank you!

“It has been an incredible journey, one I will never forget. You gave me a purpose in life, to use sport as a platform to help others that are struggling in life, like my brother John did. You have helped me keep his name alive.

“I’m so lucky and proud to have been shaped by my community, Ballymun. Thank you to everyone within my community that has supported me during my Dublin football journey, I am forever grateful.”

McMahon continued to praise his mentor and current Tipperary senior football coach Paddy Christie.

“My journey began in Ballymun Kickhams, encouraged by a passionate footballer, Paddy Christie. I am forever grateful for the energy you recognised in me as a young kid and how it could be used on the pitch.

“Without your support on and off the pitch, I would not have achieved what I have today. It has been an honour to represent my club, wearing the sky blue jersey, I hope I made you proud.

“To my late Dad Phil and Mam Val, thank you for every opportunity you gave me, it was all worth it.

“To my wife Sarah, thank you for all the support you gave me throughout my career, I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made.

“Lastly to the blue army, what I will miss the most, walking the pitch of Croke Park soaking in your energy, your infectious roars, passionate singing and the unforgettable vibrations of Croke Park!!

“Thank you! Yup the flats!!!”

