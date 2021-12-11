How Midleton - and every club - can keep the show on the road

Midleton's county final victory last month over Glen Rovers was the club’s first title since 2013.

That victory eight years ago was in turn the first since their glory days of the 1980s and early ’90s — a run of victories that came decades after their previous county titles, back in 1914 and 1916.

All of which raises the perennial question for clubs everywhere: How to shorten the barren periods and maintain success?

Liam Ryan, Midleton GAA chairman, is one of those trying to answer that question in the east Cork town.

1. Mol an óige

When clubs sift through the evidence to find out why senior success dries up, it’s a guarantee that focus on the club’s adult team meant neglect of the underage section.

Ryan says they’re trying to avoid that pitfall.

“The underage setup we have going is very good, we have recruited a lot of very good coaches and at this stage we have around 100 people who’ve gone through the coaching course.

“That means a lot of qualified coaches, which is a great help with so many different teams at different levels and ages.

“It’s a huge operation, and the point a lot of people miss is that it has to be kept going, no matter what. The teams need mentors and coaches, and while we have people who drop out for various reasons, they just have to be replaced, so we’re working at that all the time.

“Obviously that’s linked to where the kids are — the schools.

The third class pupils of Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann sure their support for the Midleton team ahead of the Cork County SHC final. Picture: Dan Linehan

“The schools are a big part of our approach, we try to maintain a presence in all of them in terms of coaching, but that can be a challenge as well. There was a time when there were only one or two primary schools in the area, for instance, but now there are four or five.

“But as I say, we try to keep a presence in all of them to keep players coming through, to keep them directed towards the club.”

2. Marketing a victory

When a team gets into the spotlight, that has to be leveraged. Midleton winning a senior county title means publicity, exposure; it means local players get turned into models to be imitated.

Translation: It means more people are drawn to the club.

“Winning the county is an amazing boost,” says Ryan.

“We would have big numbers for the last few years anyway, and recently enough we brought in the ladies football and camogie under the one club umbrella. We have a pretty big membership all things considered — but winning the county helps, absolutely.

“We would field two teams at most age groups and would be competitive in all of those grades — we’d certainly have a team in the Premier grade at most levels, particularly in hurling.”

When those kids come through there needs to be teams for them as well. Midleton can do that, says Ryan. “We fielded five adult teams in hurling this year, and three in football. We were competitive in intermediate and we have teams in Junior A, B, and C.

“That’s a lot of players, but it also means you need a lot of people to run all those teams. It goes back to the point about the underage, and the people you need to have involved.”

3. Therefore the club needs to be welcoming to newcomers

Midleton has an advantage in that it’s become a dormitory town for Cork City, with plenty of newcomers in the area. And like newcomers in areas all over Ireland, there’s an obvious place for them to go to integrate.

“They’re not just coming from Cork City either,” says Ryan.

“We have people involved in the club from a lot of different counties because they’ve come to live in Midleton and the surrounding area.

“In that sense, the club reflects the make-up of the area. The secretary is from Wexford originally, and I’m from Waterford, and once you get into the underage section it’s hard enough to keep track of where all the different parents are from.”

Ryan provides the ideal test case. Originally he landed in from Kilmeaden (“Ballyduff Lower was my club”) to work in Midleton as a garda.

“I played a bit when I came here first, Paddy Fitzgerald was the trainer then.

“I was made feel welcome, always, and I enjoyed it, so I stayed involved with the club when I finished playing. I was with the underage section - my five boys all played.”

Ryan stayed involved. Now he’s the chairman, with all the responsibilities that come with it.

4. Of course, to be welcoming you need the facilities

That means expansion. A club with five adult teams in hurling this year and three in football needs room.

“That’s been a challenge for the last 20/25 years,” says Ryan.

“Specifically, a challenge in terms of getting something suitable, ground that would be near enough to the town.

“Eventually it came up after a couple of false starts, and now we have a fair amount of ground — 37 acres — so there’s a lot to work on.

“We have two pitches done without getting into debt, but the next phase is another challenge.

“One aspect of that is a 3G pitch which could be used all year round — something that every club needs now, almost, because the matches start in January and run through nearly to the following December.

“That’s the next big job facing us. We have had great support over the years and run different fundraising

initiatives. We’re looking at different ways to raise funds for the next phase of the development and obviously we’re keen on getting people involved and working on that — we have a lot of people doing a couple of different jobs, the same as all clubs.

“The camogie and ladies football clubs are very well organised too, but all branches of the club would tell you there’s always room for more help.

“You’d hear that in every club in Ireland.”

5. To continue all that work, it helps if you continue winning

Midleton play Kilmallock Sunday in the Munster club semi-final (Gaelic Grounds, 1.15pm). Can they keep winning, and stay in the public eye?

“It’s hard to judge it at this time of year,” says Ryan. “But the lads are keen to have a cut off it, to have a real go. They’re looking forward to it, and we’re looking forward to going up to support them.”

Following the team to encourage them on a foreign pitch? Every club can recognise that scenario.