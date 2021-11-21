Determined Midleton claim first Cork title since 2013 as they see off Glen Rovers

MIDLETON 0-24 GLEN ROVERS 1-18

A gutsy final quarter was enough for Midleton to claim their eighth senior county hurling title and first since 2013 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

Nine up in the latter stage of half-time, their lead was swallowed up by Glen Rovers although they did lead by a point, 0-20 to 1-16, going into the final quarter.

They scored the first two points of that period and added another couple after a Simon Kennefick score to go four up. Patrick Horgan’s 55th minute, his 12th point of the game to put his team within three, was the last of the game as Midleton racked up wides, Ross O’Regan had a shot saved.

Glen Rovers’s substitute Conor Dorris had a chance deep into additional time but his strike went wide of Brian Saunderson’s goal and so The Glen were left to rue a third consecutive final defeat.

Down four at half-time, Glen Rovers levelled proceedings in the 47th minute through Simon Kennefick’s second of a quick brace. They had been largely reliant on Patrick Horgan’s free-taking up to that stage, while Stephen McDonnell made a vital interception when Midleton looked odds-on for a goal.

Midleton had been hot out of the traps, putting up five points within the first nine minutes, Lehane producing three of them. Glen Rovers were struggling to find their range against the breeze blowing from the Blackrock End while in defence they were caught on their heels too often.

They were full value for their 0-9 to 0-3 lead at the first water break and it wasn’t until the 19th minute that Glen Rovers scored from play, Patrick Horgan showing a great first touch to engineer the opportunity for himself.

Stephen McDonnell was on the scene to deny Seán O’Meara a goal opportunity in the 22nd minute but Midleton kept the scoreboard ticking over. Ross O’Regan fired over the best score of the half from close to the sideline to put his side seven points up.

After Horgan’s fourth converted free, Midleton hit The Glen for three on the trot, Lehane bringing his tally to seven with scores either side of O’Meara’s second point of the game.

Against the run of play, Horgan hit the net in the 28th minute when he made the most of David Noonan’s ball in, managing to round Luke Dineen and groundstroke the ball to the net.

Taking avail of a cheeky Lehane overhead pass, O’Regan answered back with another beauty from the left wing although Glen Rovers finished out the half with a couple more points to bring them to within four, 1-9 to 0-16.

Scorers for Midleton: C. Lehane (0-13, 8 frees); R. O’Regan (0-4); P. White, S. O’Meara, C. Beausang (0-2 each); L. O’Farrell (0-1).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P. Horgan (1-12, 0-10 frees); S. Kennefick (0-3); E. Downey, D. Brosnan, L. Horgan (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: B. Saunderson; E. Moloney, L. Dineen, C. Smyth; S. O’Leary-Hayes, T. O’Connell, C. Walsh; P. Haughney, S. Quirke; R.O’Regan, C. Lehane, S. O’Meara; C. Beausang (c), P. White, L. O’Farrell.

Subs for Midleton: S. O’Farrell for P. Haughney (43); G. Manley for P. White (53); A. Mulcahy for S. O’Meara (59).

GLEN ROVERS: C. Hickey (c); A. Lynch, D. Dooling, S. McDonnell; B. Moylan, R. Downey, E. Downey; A. O’Donovan, D. Noonan; D. Brosnan, L. Horgan, M. Dooley; S. Kennefick, P. Horgan.

Subs for Glen Rovers: C. Dorris for L. Coughlan (40); C. Healy for L. Horgan (58); D. Morris for D. Dooley (60).

Referee: M. Maher (St Finbarrs).