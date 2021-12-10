Tyrone land eight All-Stars as Cian Lynch and Kieran McGeary win top individual honours

All-Ireland senior football champions Tyrone, with eight PwC All-Stars, also equalled their previous best haul recorded in 2005.
Turning 26 in January, Patrickswell man Lynch, who also picked up his third All-Star, won the top individual honour in 2018. He was nominated for the shortlist alongside team-mates Seán Finn, now a four-time All-Star, and former young hurler of the year and two-time All-Star Kyle Hayes.
Tyrone’s All-Star collection bettered their 2008 total by one and their ‘03 number by one. Six of their eight recipients were first-time winners, captain Pádraig Hampsey and Peter Harte collecting their second awards. Altogether, there were nine first-timers, making it the freshest All-Stars football team since 2015 when there were also nine players winning awards for the first time.
Mayo’s Paddy Durcan, another 2019 All-Star who appeared to be in footballer of the year form after the All-Ireland semi-final, was also a consideration and Conn Kilpatrick had support after his display in September’s final.