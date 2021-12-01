Shane Cooney thrilled to have club boss Kevin Lally on board with Galway

Galway defender Shane Cooney believes that Henry Shefflin has surrounded himself with two great selectors in Kevin Lally and Damien Joyce as he takes charge of the Tribesmen.

And while Cooney is looking forward to the Kilkenny legend taking charge, his own primary focus at the moment is trying to help St Thomas’ secure their fourth Galway SHC title in a row when they take on Clarinbridge in the final at Pearse Stadium on Sunday (1pm).

Cooney has first-hand experience of playing under Lally with the Padraig Pearse’s clubman having managed St Thomas’ to the last three county titles, while former Galway captain Joyce is a work colleague in Medtronic in the city, where they both work as engineers.

Cooney said that Shefflin’s appointment has been hailed in Galway and that they are all looking forward to the start of the new season.

“It’s a great outcome overall. He has such experience as a player and a manager and having his presence there will lift the whole set-up.

Kevin will add massive value as well. We saw it ourselves here with Thomas’, Kevin puts massive focus on workrate.

“I would cross paths with Damien from time to time in work and we have all seen what he has done with Cappataggle and other teams,” said Cooney.

But the main focus for Cooney and his brother Conor, who has skippered St Thomas’ to the last three county titles, is holding on to their crown against a Clarinbridge side who are a coming force again after great underage success.

St Thomas’, who have never lost a county final, are on an unbelievable run of success for a club with little over 200 houses and on Sunday will be bidding for their sixth senior title in 10 years.

“We are fortunate that we had a group of lads who grew up together and had some success. There has been a lot of hard work involved. It’s not just about the senior team, huge work has gone in at underage level as well and each year one or two new lads have emerged into the senior team.

“It keeps the team fresh and for the lads who have been playing it pushes them on and it shows players on the bench that they can break on to the team. And lads who have been given their opportunity have done the business. It’s been good, especially for a small rural club,” said the 26-year old.

Cooney was only 16 when he came on in the 2012 final to guide them to their maiden title in the final against Loughrea and he was centre-back when they won it in 2016 and throughout the three-in-a-row.

A team has not won four on the spin since Turloughmore won six in succession in the 1960s but Cooney says it has never been mentioned in the build-up.

“We know it’s a great era for the club but we know it will not last forever so we want to just enjoy it while we can. It’s very enjoyable, we are lucky that this group of players has come along at the same time and we just want to make the most of it,” added Cooney.