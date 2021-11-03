Henry Shefflin names rest of Galway backroom team

The new Galway U20 manager has also been named
Henry Shefflin 

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021

New Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin has named Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally in his backroom team for his first campaign in inter-county management.

Former Galway captain Joyce was part of Micheál Donoghue's All-Ireland winning ticket in 2017.

While Lally managed St Thomas’ alongside coach TJ Ryan to three Galway SHC titles from 2018-20. 

He also coached the county minors to the 2020 All-Ireland title win.

Shefflin already named former Kilkenny hurler Richie O’Neill as coach.

The manager of the minor wins in 2019 and 2020, Brian Hanley, has been recommended as the new Galway U20 manager

“Galway GAA wish Brian, Damien and Kevin the very best in their new roles,” a Galway GAA statement read.

