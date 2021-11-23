GAA propose dropping U20 to U19 at inter-county level

The GAA are drafting a proposal to drop the U20 grade to U19 at inter-county level that would effectively make it the new minor grade.

The current minor grade of U17 would continue but it is envisaged that those football and hurling competitions would become developmental.

The move is an attempt to quell concerns that the gap between U17 and senior at club level has become excessive and led to drop-out among players. The lower standard at minor inter-county level since the switch to U17 has also been noticeable.

If the motion is successful at February’s gathering in Mayo counties will be encouraged to replicate the change at club level. However, they would still have the power to organise the under-age competitions as they see fit.

The news comes as a number of counties are to debate motions calling for the return of the U18 minor grade. It was reported last week that Monaghan club Corduff were putting forward a motion for the restoration of the U18 minor grade.

Former inter-county referee and Corduff minor manager Pat McEnaney told The Irish News that U17 is too far removed now from senior level: “To me, by moving to U17, that gap has become bigger. That’s my biggest concern about U17 football. We need to go back.

“U18 is the first real competitive challenge we should be putting people under, and give it a better position.

“We’ve always played our U18 finals before our senior final and it always got a better standing, I think we’ve watered the whole thing down. We’re losing bigger numbers and it’s lost its presence within the county, is my view on it.”

While moving the minor grade from U18 to U17 at club level has decoupled under-age players from adult teams and assisted fixture planning, Armagh’s Silverbridge are one of a number of clubs that seek a return to even number under-age levels. However, former Orchard County defender Aidan O’Rourke believes the change to the odd numbers at under-age level has worked but more work has to be done by counties the closer players get to senior level.

“Meaningful u19 season - league & championship that gives lads something to train for & regular games at an appropriate level to hang their hat on,” he recently tweeted. “Most counties - including my own - have gotten this wrong so far. If this can't be done at u19 or u20 then the drop off will continue”.