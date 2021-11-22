Paul Mannion won't return to Dublin set up, club manager predicts

Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan said Dublin's loss is the club's gain when it comes to Paul Mannion whom he reckons is finished with inter-county football.

Mannion, still just 28 and at the peak of his powers, top-scored for Crokes with 0-4 at Parnell Park as the favourites came from behind to win a ninth county title, as they beat St Jude's 1-7 to 1-6.

Crokes didn't score in the first quarter, only managed a point in the first-half and trailed by five points with 18 minutes to go but still somehow found a way to win.

In the process, they secured a double of county senior crowns for the successful Stillorgan club having already captured the hurling title the previous weekend.

Six-time All-Ireland winner Mannion, who quit Dublin after last December's All-Ireland success, played a key role in his team's eventual revival with three points in a row before sub Cian O'Connor's 52nd minute goal.

The impact of the Crokes bench was obvious as Aidan Jones, another sub, then levelled up the game and Callum Pearson, only on the pitch a matter of minutes, decided it with a 65th minute winner.

Brennan hailed Mannion's masterful display and revealed that the talented forward played through the pain barrier following a back spasm during the game.

Dublin fans would love to have the three-time All-Star back in blue for 2022 but Brennan shook his head when asked if he expected to see Mannion return.

"My own opinion? No," said Brennan. "I think that's it, I think that's the last you'll see of Paul (for Dublin). I'd say he'll answer that question but I would think that's it. What he has done in the game has been absolutely phenomenal for Dublin and now for Kilmacud. I would say he'll just enjoy his football, that's my view. But Paul might have something different on it."

On a remarkable afternoon for Crokes, Mannion was the only outfield player that started for his team to actually score.

Goalkeeper Conor Ferris clipped a point from a free and subs O'Connor, Pearson and Jones notched 1-2 between them.

Mannion's first point, a beauty from distance off his left foot, was Crokes' only score in the entire opening 30 minutes.

St Judes, chasing a first-ever title and containing players from Kerry, Cork, Antrim and Kildare, set up in containment mode and Crokes found it desperately difficult to break them down initially.

Crokes were simply flat too and deservely trailed 1-1 to 0-1 at half-time.

Alan Connolly sniped the Judes goal after 23 minutes and added a point early in the second-half to leave them 1-3 to 0-1 clear. Veteran Dublin forward Kevin McManamon was a key figure for Judes and had a hand in both their first-half scores.

It was a significant lead in a low scoring game and Gareth Roche's side remained five points clear with just 18 minutes remaining.

But they couldn't push on to gain revenge for their 2018 final loss to Crokes and were outscored by 1-5 to 0-2 from there until full-time.

The Crokes footballers will play Wolfe Tones of Meath in the Leinster club championship quarter-finals on December 5 in Navan.

"It's my Dad's club," said Dunboyne resident Brennan of Wolfe Tones. "My Dad won a championship with them at some stage, 1974 I think.

"They're the same colours as us so Dad has his Wolfe Tones flags outside his house and he won't have to take them down! Mum and Dad live down there. They're in the parish, so it'll be a great two weeks."

Bizarrely, the Dublin decider was in some doubt just minutes beforehand because of a power outage in the area but electricity was restored shortly before throw-in, allowing the scoreboard, speaker system and floodlights to all kick into operation.