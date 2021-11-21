Dublin SFC: Callum Pearson the hero as Kilmacud Crokes secure double

Kilmacud Crokes 1-7 St Judes 1-6

Substitute Callum Pearson struck the 65th minute winning point to secure the Dublin SFC title for Kilmacud Crokes and, in the process, a dream double of county senior titles for the club.

Already hurling champions after defeating Na Fianna, the Stillorgan outfit came from behind to secure the football crown in dramatic circumstances.

St Judes were bidding for a first title ever and with a 1-4 to 0-2 lead after 42 minutes and, happy to play a counter attacking game, they appeared to be well set up to register a landmark win.

But with a team including several Cork and Kerry men, including Pat Spillane Junior and former Cork attacker Niall Coakley, the Templeogue side were unable to push on.

Instead it was Crokes, who only registered a single point in the first-half, that finished strongest to repeat their 2018 final win over Judes and to collect their ninth title ever.

Pearson will go down as the hero after holding his nerve in the fifth minute of stoppage time to pinch the winning point from an acute angle on the left at the clubhouse end following a patient passing move.

Another sub, Cian O'Connor, ignited the comeback with a 52nd-minute goal while former Dublin star Paul Mannion struck 0-4 for Judes who will return to action on December 5 for an AIB Leinster club quarter-final clash with Meath's Wolfe Tones in Navan.

Judes will kick themselves for letting this one slip away having led 1-1 to 0-1 at half-time thanks largely to Alan Connolly's 23rd-minute goal.

They won the third quarter by a point and were 1-4 to 0-3 at the second water break but couldn't hold on as Robbie Brennan's Crokes rallied superbly.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: P Mannion (0-4, 2 frees); C O'Connor (1-0); C Ferris (1 free), A Jones, C Pearson (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Judes: A Connolly (1-1); D Mannix (0-3, 1 free); D Kavanagh, B Coakley (1 45) (0-1 each).

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; D O'Brien, M Mullin, R McGowan; A McGowan, C O'Shea, R O'Carroll; B Shovlin, C Dias; S Horan, D Mullin, T Fox; H Kenny, P Mannion, S Cunningham.

Subs: C O'Connor for Fox (42); C Casey for Shovlin (47); C Pearson for Kenny (50); A Jones for O'Carroll (53).

ST JUDES: P Copeland; A Hassett, J McGuire, O Mannin; T Lahiff, M Sweeney, C Guckian; C Murphy, P Spillane; D Sheehy, K McManamon, D Kavanagh; N Coakley, A Connolly, D Mannix.

Subs: D McLoughlin for Kavanagh (37); R Joyce for Sheehy (50); R Martina for Manning & B Coakley for N Coakley (53); S Ryan for Murphy (60).

Ref: D Feeney (Parnells).