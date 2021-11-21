County final talking points: Ben O'Connor's star rises - but it's more heartache for Glen Rovers

Lethal Lehane

This was a virtuoso performance from Conor Lehane as he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck from the very start. Just like the last time Midleton won the Seán Óg Murphy Cup in 2013, he was nigh on un-markable, and five of his 0-13 haul came from play.

Unlike 2013, he had a more than capable supporting cast with all of the other starting forwards scoring from play, with Ross O’Regan particularly effective.

Strong at the back

Prior to the game it was the defence of Glen Rovers that garnered the most attention. Key to Midleton’s win was the way that they unsettled the rear guard of the Blackpool men, but the Magpie’s defensive sextet were outstanding. They were disciplined in the tackle, physical under the dropping ball and supported one another constantly. Teenagers Ciarmhac Smyth and Brion Saunderson deserve special praise is displaying maturity beyond their years.

Ben O’Connor's star continues to rise

There were eyebrows raised all over Cork when Ben O’Connor came on board with Midleton last year. The fact that they failed to get out of the group last year was a tough pill for Midleton to swallow and when they lost to Sars again this year, things were at a low ebb. However, in the last three games, O’Connor’s influence has been clear to see. The Magpies intensity, pace, support play and stickwork were fantastic and manager Ger Fitzgerald and his fellow selectors deserve great praise for bringing the Newtownshandrum great, whose star continues to rise, on board.

More disappointment for the Glen

The last 11 years have been somewhat of golden era for the Northsiders as they’ve reached seven county finals. However, they’ve now lost five, including the last three in-a-row and that bitter taste of defeat will only get worse over the winter. When they look back at this game their biggest regret will be how they failed to get out of the blocks. It just took them too long to settle as Midleton imposed themselves on proceedings. They trailed by 0-15 to 0-6 after 25 minutes before Patrick Horgan, who was again outstanding, gave them a lifeline with his opportunist goal. They just gave themselves too much to do.

Sense of occasion

There was a real sense of occasion in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as over 13,500 patrons made their way down to enjoy two excellent encounters. They got good value for money as the new format of the championship continues to bear fruit. Regular, meaningful games have improved the quality of proceedings immeasurably and this was the second final in-a-row that captured the imagination.