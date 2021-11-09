Covid-hit Aghinagh will still play Cork JAFC quarter-final

Covid-hit Aghinagh will still play Cork JAFC quarter-final
Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 12:53
Eoghan Cormican

Positive Covid cases within the Aghinagh panel means the Mid Cork champions will not be at full strength for this evening’s Cork JAFC quarter-final against Boherbue (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm).

Aghinagh officials made contact with the Cork County Board in recent days to signpost the positive Covid cases within their junior football panel and how they would struggle, as a result, to field a team for Tuesday’s quarter-final.

Cork GAA put out a tweet this Tuesday morning to say the county quarter-final between Aghinagh and Boherbue had been called off, with the game awarded to Duhallow champions Boherbue. However, this notice of cancellation was reversed a short time later when Cork GAA confirmed that the game would be going ahead as initially scheduled.

It remains to be seen how many players Aghinagh will be without from the side that overcame Ballincollig to deliver the club’s first-ever Mid Cork JAFC title the weekend before last.

Cork County Board was not in a position to reschedule the quarter-final as members of the Boherbue panel are involved with the Dromtarriffe hurlers who are in Cork JAHC semi-final action this weekend. Impending Munster club deadlines was another factor in the decision not to refix the game for a later date.

More in this section

Ardscoil Rís hold off Nenagh rally to book Harty Cup quarter-final spot Ardscoil Rís hold off Nenagh rally to book Harty Cup quarter-final spot
Aghinagh football rises up and savours the view Aghinagh football rises up and savours the view
Westmeath v Offaly - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Former Westmeath star John Connellan steps up action to end 'disproportionate level of funding' for Dubs
Galway Football Squad Portraits 2021

Paul Bellew enters Galway GAA chairmanship race 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices