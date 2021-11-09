Covid-hit Aghinagh will still play Cork JAFC quarter-final

Positive Covid cases within the Aghinagh panel means the Mid Cork champions will not be at full strength for this evening’s Cork JAFC quarter-final against Boherbue (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm).

Aghinagh officials made contact with the Cork County Board in recent days to signpost the positive Covid cases within their junior football panel and how they would struggle, as a result, to field a team for Tuesday’s quarter-final.