Covid-hit Aghinagh will still play Cork JAFC quarter-final

Positive Covid cases within the Aghinagh panel means the Mid Cork champions will not be at full strength for this evening’s Cork JAFC quarter-final against Boherbue (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm).
Aghinagh officials made contact with the Cork County Board in recent days to signpost the positive Covid cases within their junior football panel and how they would struggle, as a result, to field a team for Tuesday’s quarter-final.
Cork GAA put out a tweet this Tuesday morning to say the county quarter-final between Aghinagh and Boherbue had been called off, with the game awarded to Duhallow champions Boherbue. However, this notice of cancellation was reversed a short time later when Cork GAA confirmed that the game would be going ahead as initially scheduled.
It remains to be seen how many players Aghinagh will be without from the side that overcame Ballincollig to deliver the club’s first-ever Mid Cork JAFC title the weekend before last.
Cork County Board was not in a position to reschedule the quarter-final as members of the Boherbue panel are involved with the Dromtarriffe hurlers who are in Cork JAHC semi-final action this weekend. Impending Munster club deadlines was another factor in the decision not to refix the game for a later date.