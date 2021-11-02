Rampant St Eunan’s secure dream double

Donegal SFC Final: St Eunan’s 1-11 Naomh Conaill 0-4

St Eunan’s of Letterkenny won a 15th Donegal SFC and their first since 2014 with a comprehensive victory over a Naomh Conaill team who finished with 13 men in Ballybofey.

Eoin McGeehin’s 21st-minute goal set Rory Kavanagh’s team on their way and The Glenties men lost both Eunan Doherty and then Charlie McGuinness to second bookings apiece in the second half. The win moves St Eunan’s joint top of the roll of honour in Donegal with Gaoth Dobhair.

When McGeehin shot under Stephen McGrath, after Kieran Tobin had won possession from the goalkeeper’s kick-out and fed Peter McEniff, it put Eunan's 1-2 to 0-1 up.

By half-time, it was 1-3 to 0-3, Naomh Conaill only managing one score from play in the opening half — a Leo McLoone point right on half-time.

Ciaran Thompson had also scored two frees, and although Naomh Conaill were still only a kick off the ball behind, they were losing the collective battle. It was St Eunan’s who were piercing the Naomh Conaill lines with McGeehin and the O’Donnell brothers - Shane and Niall - also scoring.

Following on from the hurlers’ shock victory over Setanta eight days beforehand, it means a first double for the team from the Cathedral town since 1972.

Naomh Conaill were going for three in a row - although there’s still an appeal pending over the outcome of the 2020 final against Kilcar. Martin Regan’s team hadn’t lost a match in all competitions in 25, with their last defeat being the 2019 Ulster final against Kilcoo.

St Eunan’s put in an emphatic third quarter, penning in Naomh Conaill from McGrath’s kick-outs. They added five more scores during that period, with Patton, Tobin, Niall and another brother Conor O’Donnell, and Padraig McGettigan all scoring. It was 1-8 to 0-4 and Doherty of Naomh Conaill had been lined for a foul on McGettigan.

There was barely a kick out of Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s saw it out comfortably, with Thompson bundling over their second point from play before McGuinness scored a free, before getting dismissed for a clash with Sean McVeigh. St Eunan’s turned for home with man of the match Shane O’Donnell scoring before captain Niall rounded it off.

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; U Doherty, J Campbell, K McGettigan; E O'Donnell, A Thompson, E Waide; L McLoone (0-1), C Thompson (0-3, 2f); E Doherty, O Doherty, M Boyle; J Mac Ceallabhui, C McGuinness, K Gallagher.

Subs: B McDyer for Boyle (38), K McGill for Gallagher, D Molloy for U Doherty (40), N Byrne for Waide (46), J O'Malley for O Doherty (60+2).

ST EUNAN'S: S Patton (0-1, 1 '45); P Devine, C Ward, A Deeney; K Tobin (0-2), C O'Donnell snr (0-1), P McEniff; D Mulgrew, K Kealy; E Dowling, S O'Donnell (0-2), S McVeigh; P McGettigan (0-1), N O'Donnell (0-3), E McGeehin (1-1).

Subs: C O'Donnell jnr for E McGeehin (46), E Doherty for Deeney (46), S McGettigan for Kealy (53), A Gallagher for McEniff (59), R McGeehin for P McGettigan (60+2).

Referee: Enda McFeely