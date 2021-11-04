Ian Lynam 'delighted' for Patrick Horgan as leader set for semi-final clash with Sarsfields

Glen Rovers manager Ian Lynam has said he is delighted for Patrick Horgan after the full-forward was cleared to play in Sunday’s Cork Premier SHC semi-final.

Horgan received a straight red card 23 minutes into the Glen’s quarter-final win over Imokilly following an off-the-ball altercation with Imokilly’s John Cronin. Referee Simon Stokes dismissed Horgan after consultation with his umpires who brought the incident to his attention.

Glen Rovers contested the red card, which was successfully overturned earlier this week, freeing up Horgan for Sunday’s semi-final clash with Sarsfields (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm, to be streamed on [url=https://www.irishexaminer.com/gaalivestream]Examiner Sport[/url]).

Lynam said the red card weighed heavily on the Cork captain.

“It’s a big boost to have Patrick for Sunday, we’re delighted to have him back,” said the Glen boss.

“We were confident that what he did certainly was not worthy of a red card. I spoke to him after the game and the four words he said to me were, ‘Ian, I did nothing’. I have known Patrick a long time, I have been involved with him for 20-odd years. If he says something like that to me, I tend to believe him.

“Of course it is a big boost for the team, but I am delighted for Patrick because when I spoke to him again a few hours after the quarter-final, I could see it was affecting him and that he was worried about it.

He felt that he was after leaving us down, even though he did nothing out of the way. I am delighted for him.

For Horgan’s teammates, there was an endless amount of belief and momentum to be mined from having beaten Imokilly despite losing their marquee player as early as the 23rd minute.

The sides were tied at 1-6 apiece at the time of Horgan’s dismissal, with Imokilly unable to open up a meaningful lead during the 27 minutes where they operated with a man extra, the divisional side led only by two when John Cronin picked up a second yellow card in the 50th minute.

The question now for the Glen is can they reproduce the character and resolve displayed to not only remain alive in the quarter-final when operating with 14-men but to then drive on to victory in the closing stages.

“Without a shadow of a doubt we have to back up our quarter-final performance. There were questions asked about the players after the Douglas defeat such as did they have the hunger any more because some of these lads have been going a good few years now. It was quite pleasing that they answered some of those critics.

“After watching Patrick walk off the field after 23 minutes, the players could have thrown in the towel, but we got the first two scores after that to turn at the break leading by a point. Into the second-half, they continued to show fierce character, they kept biting away.

“We got a couple of chances in the last quarter and in fairness, Simon Kennefick stood up and put over two magnificent points. Dave Noonan, I actually spoke to him before the game. He didn’t have his best game against Newtownshandrum. He needed to step it up and by God, he did.

“The Imokilly game will give us huge momentum, and belief in the players, as well. This Sunday, it’ll take a huge effort from us.

Sars are the team to beat from everyone’s perspective.

Sars are the sole unbeaten team left in the Cork Premier SHC, Sunday’s semi-final the first time they and the Glen have crossed paths in championship since 2017.

The pair thrice met in the Cork decider during the last decade (2010, ’14, ’15), Sars winning the first two of those final collisions. Their 2015 final defeat stands as the last time the club was involved on county final day, whereas the Glen are chasing a third consecutive final appearance.

By virtue of finishing the group stages as the top-ranked group winner and earning direct passage to the penultimate round, Sunday’s game represents Sars’ first in four weeks. Lynam is much, much happier for his team to have a quarter-final win under their belt.

“Last year, we went straight into the semi-final and for the first-half of the semi-final we were very sluggish. I know going straight to the semis means a game less and it is the route most teams want to go down, but I am not sure it is the most beneficial.”