Cora Staunton has unfinished business, Brid Stack in bonus territory

Cora Staunton returned to the AFLW for one more season because she has "unfinished business", the Mayo legend says.

Staunton will turn 40 this month but still has ambitions to win a Premiership title with the Giants.

She will link up again with former Cork star Brid Stack who says a first competitive appearance for the Giants this season will be a "bonus" after missing her first campaign with the club due to a serious neck injury.

Staunton, back for a fifth season, told the Giants website: "To be honest, if I didn't come back it would have left a sour taste in my mouth because I think I’ve got some unfinished business here.

"I want the Giants to be successful and I want to be part of the success when it comes."

She finished leading goal-kicker for the Giants last season and was named in the 2021 AFLW Team of the Year.

For 11-time All-Ireland winner Stack, it's a fresh start and a chance to finally prove herself in the AFLW.

“I always wanted to come back and give it another shot.

"The biggest thing for me is to embrace the opportunity the Giants have given me and learn as much as I can.

"I'm eager to contribute as much as I can and if the opportunity arises to debut that'll be a bonus."