Cork Premier SFC: Mark Collins goal helps Castlehaven secure last four spot

Castlehaven’s scoring power got them through against Valley Rovers in this Cork SFC quarter-final marred by a driving wind in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Mark Collins scored 1-2 for Castlehaven.

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 15:33
Michael Moynihan

Castlehaven 1-14 Valley Rovers 0-10

Castlehaven had the advantage of the elements in the opening half but didn’t exploit it to the fullest - Valleys stayed in touch with them thanks largely to the quality of Fiachra Lynch and Billy Crowley up front.

Gradually the men in white and blue began to assert themselves, however. Mark Collins hit the Haven’s fourth point just on the water-break, giving them a 0-4 to 0-3 lead.

Conor O’Driscoll and Michael Hurley pushed the Haven further ahead, with Crowley responding in kid, but in first half injury time Collins struck, collecting a Brian Hurley free to find the net from close range - 1-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Valleys restarted in a hurry, with Crowley (free), Jack Walsh, Barry O’Sullivan and Darragh Murphy points - 1-6 to 0-8 on 34 minutes.

Castlehaven answered emphatically, however - with Jack Cahalane, Michael and Brian Hurley (two) points, and by the second water break it was 1-11 to 0-9.

The ‘Haven maintained their advantage in that third quarter and Hurley came close to a second goal for his side, but Cormac Desmond got a hand to the shot - the winners were well worth their winning margin.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M. Collins (1-2); B Hurley (2 frees, 0-5); C. O'Driscoll (0-3); M. Hurley (0-2); J. Cahalane, R. Minihane (0-1).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: B. Crowley (4 frees, 0-5); D. Murphy, F. Lynch, B. O’Sullivan, J. Walsh, A Walsh Murphy (0-1 each).

CASTLEHAVEN: A. Seymour; J. O’Regan, R. Maguire, R. Walsh; D. Whelton, D. Cahalane, D. McCarthy; M. Collins (C), J. Walsh; C. Maguire, B. Hurley, C. Cahalane; C. O’Driscoll, J. Cahalane, M. Hurley.

Subs: R. Whelton for C. Cahalane (inj 46); R. Minihane for C. Maguire (50); A. Whelton and S. Nolan for O'Driscoll and J. Cahalane (61).

VALLEY ROVERS: C. Desmond; J. Kiely, D. Lynch, A. Walsh Murphy; T. O’Brien, W. Hurley, J. O’Driscoll; C. O’Leary, K. Canty; R. O’Sullivan, D. Murphy, J. Walsh; B. Crowley, F. Lynch, E. Delaney.

Subs: E. O’Reilly for O’Sullivan (46); G. Farrell for Hurley (inj, 50); C. O’Keeffe for Murphy (56); C. McCarthy for F. Lynch (61).

Referee: D. Murnane (Macroom).

