Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium seats available 'in the coming weeks'

Cork GAA officials hope to allow premium seat ticket holders to access their seats in Páirc Uí Chaoimh “in the coming weeks” as the local county championships draw to a close.

The premium seating area in the stadium is currently not accessible to ticket holders though the Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals are to be played this weekend and the hurling championship will see semi-finals played the weekend after next.

A spokesperson said this week that “the premium section will open in the coming weeks to premium seat holders”.

Clubs in Cork have been offered the option of buying two discounted tickets each for €4,000 for a 10-year term — tickets which customarily cost €5,000 (though tickets for the four central premium sections of the South Stand at the Páirc will continue to be sold at €6,500 for a 10-year term.

The premium ticket gives access to all games at the stadium and all county championship matches in Cork, and ticket holders have first refusal on tickets for concerts and events at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as well as championship matches involving Cork up to and including All-Ireland senior finals.

Meanwhile, Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston has confirmed that Christy O’Connor will not be part of the Rebel backroom team for 2022.

Clareman O’Connor has extensive coaching experience with his native county, Dublin, and Galway when they won the All-Ireland title in 2017.

“I want to thank Christy for all his work with us,” said Kingston.

“He gave huge commitment to us over two years.

“I’m very conscious of the fact that he’s self-employed with a young family and had to make a five-hour round-trip journey every night we trained.

“The players benefited hugely from his coaching and expertise, he got on well with everyone involved in the set-up and he contributed a lot to the group.

“I wish him well in his future endeavours and am sure he’ll enjoy plenty of success going forward.”