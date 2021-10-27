Galway and Cork midfielders make up Camogie Player of the Year award shortlist

Three of the midfielders who faced off in the All-Ireland final have been nominated for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award
Galway and Cork midfielders make up Camogie Player of the Year award shortlist

Cork’s Hannah Looney in action against Niamh Kilkenny of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 17:37
Stephen Barry

Three of the midfielders who faced off in the All-Ireland final have been nominated for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

Galway's Niamh Kilkenny, winner of the 2019 award, and her team-mate Aoife Donohue are shortlisted alongside Cork's Hannah Looney.

Kilkenny scored two points in Galway's All-Ireland final victory over Cork, where Donohue added an inspirational point in a Player of the Match performance.

Dual star Looney scored two points in the other direction during that final, won 1-15 to 1-12 by the Tribeswomen.

“We saw how good Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson were in the semi-final and that's why we put Aoife Donohue and Niamh there... we needed to go toe to toe with them in the middle of the field," said Galway manager Cathal Murray after the game.

"It was a brilliant battle because they all contributed and all got on a lot of ball... Four unbelievable athletes and four unbelievable players. It was a joy to watch I'd say for any neutral.”

Players who are members of an inter-county panel participating in this year’s Championship will now be invited to vote on their Player of the Year based on the final shortlists.

The overall winners will be announced on the night of the Camogie All-Stars Awards on November 26.

Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year shortlist: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork).

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year shortlist: Sarah Crowley (Kilkenny), Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Roisin McCormick (Antrim).

Premier Junior Players’ Player of the Year shortlist: Aideen Brennan (Wexford), Chloe Cashe (Wexford), Ciara Donnelly (Armagh).

More in this section

Kilkenny v Wexford - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Davy Fitzgerald on social media abuse directed at his family: 'We will not be letting this go'
Amazing penalty cuts celebrations short in Galway Gaelic football match Amazing penalty cuts celebrations short in Galway Gaelic football match
GAA Special Congress GPA vow to 'build on momentum' for change to football structures
#Camogie#Cork GAA#Galway GAA#Women’s Sport
Kieran Donaghy 21/8/2020

On Saturday, Kieran Donaghy will break a record held by Kerry great Ger O’Keeffe 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices