Galway and Cork midfielders make up Camogie Player of the Year award shortlist

Three of the midfielders who faced off in the All-Ireland final have been nominated for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

Galway's Niamh Kilkenny, winner of the 2019 award, and her team-mate Aoife Donohue are shortlisted alongside Cork's Hannah Looney.

Kilkenny scored two points in Galway's All-Ireland final victory over Cork, where Donohue added an inspirational point in a Player of the Match performance.

Dual star Looney scored two points in the other direction during that final, won 1-15 to 1-12 by the Tribeswomen.

“We saw how good Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson were in the semi-final and that's why we put Aoife Donohue and Niamh there... we needed to go toe to toe with them in the middle of the field," said Galway manager Cathal Murray after the game.

"It was a brilliant battle because they all contributed and all got on a lot of ball... Four unbelievable athletes and four unbelievable players. It was a joy to watch I'd say for any neutral.”

Players who are members of an inter-county panel participating in this year’s Championship will now be invited to vote on their Player of the Year based on the final shortlists.

The overall winners will be announced on the night of the Camogie All-Stars Awards on November 26.

Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year shortlist: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork).

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year shortlist: Sarah Crowley (Kilkenny), Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Roisin McCormick (Antrim).

Premier Junior Players’ Player of the Year shortlist: Aideen Brennan (Wexford), Chloe Cashe (Wexford), Ciara Donnelly (Armagh).