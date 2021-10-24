Declan Bogue: So much for the power of managers as more than Ulster says no

In the pre-pandemic world, back when Congress delegates could sit tweed jacket to club body-warmer and polish off the full three-courses at their leisure, there was a vote taken for GAA President.

At the time, Armagh’s Jarlath Burns was the hot favourite, with Larry McCarthy coming up along the rails. One northern journalist later related a snatched conversation he heard with one delegate telling another, ‘we have to keep the Nordies out.’ The comment feeds a certain perception, but so too does the sense that Ulster alone blocked Motion 19 at Saturday’s Special Congress.

All four Provincial Councils came out in support of the plan, but Ulster are the ones that have been identified in the popular mind as the backwoodsmen, too fond of the word ‘no.’ Little changes.

Is there friction between Central Council and Ulster Council?

It didn’t appear so as representatives of both queued up for their ‘grab and go’ lunch. But others from Ulster felt a definite cooling of relationships from interesting places afterwards.

In his initial outlining of the Motion, former President John Horan made a reference to Derry county board Chairman Stephen Barker, the Fixtures Taskforce Member who came out in opposition against Motion 19 in the Irish Examiner and detailed his objections.

“I am a little bit disappointed that in that room as we worked on Proposal B, there wasn’t the criticism of this Proposal from some members of the committee who since have come out.

“I’m disappointed that the document that was signed off on by a committee seem to have broken ranks, but look, let’s park that…”

Not before he had his say, of course.

Which is more than could be said for Motion 18. As Central Council speaker Niall Erskine mentioned with barely concealed disbelief, in all the time he had been coming to Congress it was the first time he had witnessed a Motion coming from the top table that hadn’t a single speaker on it, for or against, before it was soundly defeated.

It was barely mentioned in the press briefing on Wednesday last when Director-General Tom Ryan and President McCarthy threw their weight behind Proposal B.

But still and all, you might have thought it deserved a little acknowledgement?

While Congress is sitting, there is an endless commotion among media at the back of the room asking who the various delegates are. One conversation went like this on Saturday;

- Benny Hurl.

“No, seriously, what’s his name?”

- Benny Hurl. That is his name.

“You’re not serious?”

- Aye. Benny Hurl. Tyrone delegate. That’s his actual name.

“Go way!”

Another thought.

The next time you catch a clapped-out columnist cranking up for their regular ‘managers have too much power’, you can direct them to this debate. In many counties, managers came out and openly said they would be in favour of Proposal B.

New Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly said it would ‘tick a lot of boxes’ in player development. Antrim boss Enda McGinley was open in his support.

And yet, both counties spoke out against it, having been mandated to do so by their clubs.

There were exceptions. Clare sent their senior football manager Colm Collins to speak entertainingly in favour of it, and Chairman Jack Chaplin had previously stated that their votes would be guided by Collins, the long-serving Clare manager, and his players.

But some numbers will be remembered even more sharply than the 50.6% that voted in favour of Motion 19.

Eight out of nine Ulster counties spoke out against it. Down were the only county not to make a speaking contribution, but had said they were mandated to turn it down.

The shortfall of votes was also a source of mild contention. Only 168 votes were cast on Motion 19. That left a significant shortfall. Past Presidents have been less likely to attend in recent years but they were given the chance of voting remotely.

Peter Quinn, Dr Mick Loftus, Nickey Brennan and Sean McCague chose not to do that. Interesting.

And as soon as the result became clear, there was no summing up, no thank yous for travelling. It was straight into the National Anthem and on your feet, followed by out the gap.

Within hours, Stephen Barker was back out with grass under his feet, on a pitch with his Moneymore Under-9s at Loup.

Some will feel bruised over this Congress. But even as the post-match briefing was taking place, a lively game of football was taking place on the Croke Park pitch. Once it reached its’ conclusion, a hurling game took its place.

No matter how the politics goes, there’s always the next game, always another ball game to attend, to play, to coach.

The primary purpose is not politics, it’s playing.