Cork Premier SHC: Midleton edge absorbing quarter-final

Midleton 0-23 Erin’s Own 0-19

Midleton advanced to the semi-finals of the Cork Premier SHC after a dramatic four-point victory over Erin’s Own in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

In an absorbing contest, that saw the sides level on seven occasions, the second yellow card received by Erin’s Own Kieran Murphy just after half-time proved crucial.

Erin’s Own, as they always do, continued to push their rivals to their very limits but the Magpies managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over consistently while never looking like conceding a goal, something that pleased their coach, Ben O’Connor.

“We knew it was going to be tough tonight and we’re delighted to come away with a four-point victory because it shows the bit of bottle that our boys have. We’d better not forget that Erin’s Own played with 14 men for a lot of the second half. That took a bit of the pressure off as we were able to pick up the breaks at the back with our extra numbers.” This was an excellent championship game and just before Murphy’s dismissal Cormac Murphy had levelled matters for the sixth time at 0-12 apiece.

From there, it was a case of waiting for Midleton to take advantage of their, well, advantage. There was a wait as Lehane traded frees with Murphy before the scores became less frequent.

Crucially, Midleton then struck for a crucial burst, hitting four-in-a-row from Beausang, Walsh, Lehane and Aaron Mulcahy to lead by 0-17 to 0-13 at the second water break.

As ever, Erin’s Own just continued to compete, ferociously. Murphy again traded frees with Lehane before points from substitutes Brian Ramsey and Mark Collins left just two between them, 0-18 to 0-16 with five to play. A booming free from Shay Bowen halved the deficit again and all of a sudden numbers, systems and structure were meaningless.

Lehane and Beausang edged Midleton further ahead, but Ronan Twomey kept them honest with a good score from play. Lehane then made the game safe for the Magpies with three injury-time points and though Ramsey had his second for Erin’s Own, they never looked like getting the goal they needed.

A mistake-riddled opening was brought to life by consecutive scores from Eoghan Murphy and Robbie O’Flynn Erin’s Own before Luke O’Farrell opened the Magpies’ account in the fifth minute. From there, things took off. The tackling was pure, the hurling was crisp, and the scores were plenty.

Ross O’Regan brought Midleton level, O’Flynn traded scores with Cormac Beausang, Kieran Murphy and Mossie O’Carroll pushed Erin’s Own two clear before consecutive scores from O’Farrell and Beausang levelled the sides for the third time at 0-5 apiece in the eleventh minute.

Midleton then began to impose themselves more on the game with their short passing creating overlaps consistently. O’Farrell was the first to profit from this with his third point, Conor Lehane then arrived at the party with a trademark score from the side-line before Sam Quirke ensured that they enjoyed a healthy 0-8 to 0-5 lead at the water break.

Remarkably, all of the scores had come from play and Robbie O’Flynn and Sam Quirke kept that record in tact on the resumption before Eoghan Murphy left two between them when he tapped over the opening free of the game.

It was now Erin’s Own turn to impose themselves more as they managed to put more pressure on the ball and a smart score from Mossie Carroll was followed by two more frees from Murphy to edge them back into the lead as the short whistle drew near.

James Carroll extended that to two points from wing-back before Midleton stopped the rot with two quick scores from O’Farrell, his fourth, and a Conor Lehane free. Then, there was just enough time for Robbie O’Flynn to register his fourth point to leave his side leading by 0-12 to 0-11 as everyone stopped to draw breath.

Things remained tight thereafter, but Midleton’s ability to make their numerical advantage sees them return to the last four of the championship after failing to emerge from the group last season.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ’65), C Beausang and L O’Farrell (0-4 each), C Walsh and S Quirke (0-2 each), A Mulcahy and R ORegan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-6, 0-5 frees), R O’Flynn (0-4), M O’Carroll and B Ramsey (0-1 free) (0-2 each), S Bowen (free), J O’Carroll, K Murphy, M Collins and R Twomey (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S O’Leary Hayes; C Smyth, T O’Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, S Quirke; C Lehane, R O’Regan, P White; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, A Quirke.

Subs: S O’Meara for A Quirke (34 mins), A Mulcahy for White (41 mins), Séamus O’Farrell for Haughney (49 mins), Seán O’Farrell for O’Regan (60 mins).

ERIN'S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, A Moynihan; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; C Coakley, S Kelly; K Murphy, S Guilfoyle, C O’Callaghan, R O’Flynn, M O’Carroll, E Murphy.

Subs: B Óg Murphy for Cronin (inj, h/t), M Collins for Guilfoyle (36 mins), R Twomey for O’Callaghan (46 mins), B Ramsey for E Murphy (51 mins), C Lenihan for J O’Flynn (56 mins).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).