Cork GAA previews: Hurling championships reach knock-out stages

SATURDAY
Cork IAHC relegation play-off
Glen Rovers v Blackrock, Ballincollig (J Horgan), 2pm
Verdict: Blackrock
Cork LIHC relegation play-off
Grenagh v Russell Rovers, Riverstown (A Hyland), 2pm
Verdict: Russell Rovers
Cork LIHC quarter-final
Milford v Tracton, Mallow (W Wallis), 4pm
Verdict: Tracton
Cork IAHC quarter-finals
Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Ovens (P Lyons), 4pm
Aghabullogue had 11 to spare when these two clashed last year. The margin won’t be anywhere near as large on this occasion given Cloughduv’s unbeaten run through Group C.
Verdict: Aghabullouge
Mayfield v Midleton, Cobh (J Larkin), 4pm
Mayfield fell at this juncture last year. Led by David O’Neill and Shane Kelly, their group stage form (two wins and a one-point loss to Group B table-toppers Castlemartyr) suggests they’ll go at least one step further on this occasion.
Verdict: Mayfield
SUNDAY
Cork PSHC quarter-finals
Blackrock v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C McAllister), 2pm
The second successive season these two are meeting at the quarter-final stage, the Rockies triumphing on a 1-22 to 0-20 scoreline last year. Douglas’ inability to find the net that day has continued into 2021, with not a single goal scored across their three group outings. And given their forward unit contains Alan Cadogan, Shane Kingston, and Brian Turnbull, that almost unforgivable stat has to change tomorrow. The Rockies were so impressive when comfortably coming through their must-win game against the Barrs, Fergal Ryan’s charges appear to have timed their run to near perfection. Even allowing for the sizable tallies Alan Connolly has been running up, this is a hugely balanced Blackrock side who, as we learned the last day, will not relinquish their title easily.
Verdict: Blackrock
Glen Rovers v Imokilly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Stokes), 4pm
The Glen will definitely have got a bounce from their one-point win over Newtownshandrum a fortnight ago, but the game once again reinforced their over-reliance on Patrick Horgan, the 33-year-old accounting for 2-13 of their 2-20. Others such as Dean Brosnan, Luke Horgan, and Simon Kennefick really need to make their presence felt in attack tomorrow if the Glen are to reach a sixth semi-final in eight seasons. The Glen’s defence, meanwhile, will have their work cut out trying to curtail the movement and scoring ability of Imokilly’s Brian Lawton, Liam O’Shea, Seamus Harnedy, Anthony Spillane, and Shane O’Regan.
Verdict: Imokilly
Cork PIHC quarter-final
Kilworth v Valley Rovers,
Blarney (M Maher), 3pm.
Valley Rovers are enjoying a fine run in both codes, but here they meet a side determined to regain the Senior A status lost last year. Centre-back Eoin Carey and the inside line of Will Condon, Jamie Sheehan, and Noel McNamara will drive Kilworth’s charge for a semi-final berth.
Verdict: Kilworth