Cork GAA previews: Hurling championships reach knock-out stages

SATURDAY

Cork IAHC relegation play-off

Glen Rovers v Blackrock, Ballincollig (J Horgan), 2pm

Verdict: Blackrock

Cork LIHC relegation play-off

Grenagh v Russell Rovers, Riverstown (A Hyland), 2pm

Verdict: Russell Rovers

Cork LIHC quarter-final

Milford v Tracton, Mallow (W Wallis), 4pm

Verdict: Tracton

Cork IAHC quarter-finals

Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Ovens (P Lyons), 4pm

Aghabullogue had 11 to spare when these two clashed last year. The margin won’t be anywhere near as large on this occasion given Cloughduv’s unbeaten run through Group C.

Verdict: Aghabullouge

Mayfield v Midleton, Cobh (J Larkin), 4pm

Mayfield fell at this juncture last year. Led by David O’Neill and Shane Kelly, their group stage form (two wins and a one-point loss to Group B table-toppers Castlemartyr) suggests they’ll go at least one step further on this occasion.

Verdict: Mayfield

SUNDAY

Cork PSHC quarter-finals

Blackrock v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C McAllister), 2pm

The second successive season these two are meeting at the quarter-final stage, the Rockies triumphing on a 1-22 to 0-20 scoreline last year. Douglas’ inability to find the net that day has continued into 2021, with not a single goal scored across their three group outings. And given their forward unit contains Alan Cadogan, Shane Kingston, and Brian Turnbull, that almost unforgivable stat has to change tomorrow. The Rockies were so impressive when comfortably coming through their must-win game against the Barrs, Fergal Ryan’s charges appear to have timed their run to near perfection. Even allowing for the sizable tallies Alan Connolly has been running up, this is a hugely balanced Blackrock side who, as we learned the last day, will not relinquish their title easily.

Verdict: Blackrock

Glen Rovers v Imokilly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Stokes), 4pm

The Glen will definitely have got a bounce from their one-point win over Newtownshandrum a fortnight ago, but the game once again reinforced their over-reliance on Patrick Horgan, the 33-year-old accounting for 2-13 of their 2-20. Others such as Dean Brosnan, Luke Horgan, and Simon Kennefick really need to make their presence felt in attack tomorrow if the Glen are to reach a sixth semi-final in eight seasons. The Glen’s defence, meanwhile, will have their work cut out trying to curtail the movement and scoring ability of Imokilly’s Brian Lawton, Liam O’Shea, Seamus Harnedy, Anthony Spillane, and Shane O’Regan.

Verdict: Imokilly

Cork PIHC quarter-final

Kilworth v Valley Rovers,

Blarney (M Maher), 3pm.

Valley Rovers are enjoying a fine run in both codes, but here they meet a side determined to regain the Senior A status lost last year. Centre-back Eoin Carey and the inside line of Will Condon, Jamie Sheehan, and Noel McNamara will drive Kilworth’s charge for a semi-final berth.

Verdict: Kilworth