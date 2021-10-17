Tony Kelly comes off the bench to swing it for Ballyea

Clare SHC quarter-finals

Ballyea 0-17 Kilmaley 0-16

Ballyea are one step closer to winning a third title after a one-point victory over neighbours Kilmaley at Cusack Park on Sunday.

The champions of 2016 and 2018 earned the right to be in Monday night’s semi-final draw after a tight and tense clash.

The sides were level on nine occasions over the hour with Ballyea putting in a strong fourth-quarter performance. They lined out without their talisman Tony Kelly but the less than fit All-Star was introduced in the second half and contributed greatly to his side’s win.

Kilmaley got off to a good start and had the first two points on the board by the fourth minute, thanks to the sharp Sean O’Loughlin and a free from Joe Carmody. Niall Deasy got Ballyea on the board on five from a free after Gary Brennan was fouled in possession. The tall full-forward added to his total a minute later before corner-forward Mossy Gavin split the posts to give Ballyea the lead.

At the first water break, Kilmaley trailed by 0-4 to 0-3 in a low-scoring opening quarter. Deasy shot Ballyea two points in front from the resumption but by half-time, the sides were all square at 0-7 apiece.

Pearse Lillis had the opening score for Ballyea, a point from open play, within a minute of the restart. Gearoid O’Grady replied for Kilmaley and when the second water break was signalled by referee Jarleth Donnellan, the teams were locked at 0-11 apiece.

At the beginning of the final quarter, Ballyea raced into a three-point lead thanks to scores by Lillis, Gavin, and a superb solo effort by substitute Morgan Garry from close to the left sideline. But Kilmaley had other ideas and replied with scores by Tom O’Rourke and Aidan McGuane.

Then up popped Kelly with a fine effort to make it 0-15 to 0-13 with two minutes of normal time remaining. Kilmaley's O’Loughlin and Lillis traded scores and then Gearoid O'Grady of Kilmaley made it a one-point game in injury time. But Kelly wasn’t finished and he fired over his second. Kilmaley, thanks to O'Rourke, got the final score of the game but they ran out of time.