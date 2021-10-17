Ballincollig's convincing win sends Ilen Rovers into relegation final

Cian Dorgan kicked 0-8 for Ballincollig. Picture: Denis Boyle

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 16:37
Rory Noonan

Cork Premier SFC: Ballincollig 2-17 Ilen Rovers 0-10 

Ballincollig ensured they weren't going to be involved in the relegation battle after their comprehensive win over Ilen Rovers in the Bon Secours Premier SFC at Ballinacarriga.

From start to finish they were by far the better side and a goal in the second minute put them on the road to victory.

In their previous encounters against the Barrs and Clonakilty, they were a little bit unlucky to come out on the wrong side of the result but there was no fear of that this time.

From start to finish they led with the likes of Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy tormenting the Ilen defence.

Evan Cooke and Sean Kiely were in control around the middle of the pitch and behind them, Noel Galvin showed that he still has it at this level.

Ilen did bring their lead down to two points late on in the first half but the Village responded to extend that to four by the break and that was the closest they managed to get to them.

Ballincollig's second goal five minutes into the second half killed any chance of an Ilen comeback and by then, it was damage limitation. They only hit two points after half-time, one from a free, with Ballincollig adding 1-8 to their first-half tally in what was a one-sided final 30 minutes.

The Village got the perfect start when Dorgan and Patrick Kelly combined to set up JP Murphy for a goal in the second minute. Sean Kiely and Dorgan added points before two frees from Peter O'Driscoll got Ilen off the mark.

Dorgan and Stephen Leonard exchanged points to see the Village lead 1-3 to 0-3 at the water break.

Evan Cooke pointed for the Village with Sean O'Donovan raising two white flags for his side.

In injury time, Ilen were unlucky not to goal when Leonard's shot came back off the bar which would have put a point between them but Dorgan got the last score of the half as the Village lead 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

The second half was a one-sided affair as Ballincollig drove on to victory to ensure they finished their season on a high.

Early points from Dorgan and Darren Murphy extended their lead and with 35 minutes gone the killer blow came.

Luke Fahy picked up the ball and he drove forward and his pass found Darren Murphy who played Mark Oldham in and he coolly slotted home to make it 2-11 to 0-8 and end the game as a contest.

Two frees from Dorgan and another free from Cian Kiely put them further ahead. Dan McEoin pulled a point back for Ilen before the water break.

Ballincollig kept up the pressure on the Ilen defence with Darren Murphy, Sean Kiely, and Dorgan all adding points to seal their win.

Sean O'Donovan rounded off the scoring for Ilen but well before then they knew their fate was sealed and they now face Carrigaline in the relegation play-off.

While they will be disappointed with their display against Ballincollig they will know a performance like their showing against the Barrs will put them in with a chance of beating Carrigaline.

For Ballincollig, it's a case of wondering what might have been, but at least safe in the knowledge their place at the top level is secured for next season.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-8 (5f, mark), M Oldham, JP Murphy 1-0 each, D Murphy 0-4, S Kiely 0-2, L Fahy, E Cooke, C Kiely 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: S O'Donovan, Peter O'Driscoll (2f) 0-3 each, S Leonard, D McEoin (1f, 45) 0-2 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; G O'Donoghue, C Moore, N Galvin; C Kiely, L Jennings, JP Murphy; E Cooke, L Fahy; M Oldham, R Noonan, S Kiely; D Murphy, P Kelly, C Dorgan.

Subs: C O'Sullivan for E Cooke (36), D Dorgan for R Noonan (38), P O'Neill for M Oldham (41), D O'Mahony for L Jennings (48).

ILEN ROVERS: D O'Sullivan; P O'Driscoll, P Minehane, S Minehane; D Hegarty, J Collins, D Collins; C O'Driscoll, Peadar O'Driscoll; Peter O'Driscoll, A Holland, M Sheehy; S Leonard, D McEoin, S O'Donovan.

Subs: K Lynch for A Holland (ht), D O'Driscoll for P O'Driscoll (34), C Harrington for D Hegarty (48), A O'Driscoll for S O'Donovan, H O'Neill for D Collins (both 58).

Referee: B Sweeney (Erins Own).

