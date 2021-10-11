Patrick O’Sullivan confirms he will seek second term as Kerry GAA chair

Patrick ‘The Bag’ O’Sullivan has confirmed his intention to run for the chairmanship of the Kerry County Board for a second time.

Currently the Central Council delegate for the county, the Dr Crokes man was chair from 2012 to ’16 in which time he was synonymous with the fundraising for the GAA centre of excellence at Currans.

During his term, Kerry also won their last All-Ireland senior title and the minors claimed three consecutive All-Ireland crowns.

Son of former All-Ireland winning selector Eddie ‘The Tatler’, O’Sullivan recommended Éamonn Fitzmaurice as Jack O’Connor’s successor at the end of 2012. Two years later, an unlikely Sam Maguire Cup was annexed against Donegal. He also appointed Jack O’Connor and Peter Keane as minor managers who between them guided the Kingdom to the five in a row.

The 54-year-old served as development officer from 1998 before becoming vice chairman in 2008 prior to defeating Johnny Mulvihill for the chairmanship 10 years ago. Since being succeeded by Tim Murphy, he has also been chairman of his club for three years and is now organising the “Win A House In Killarney”, Kerry GAA’s main fundraiser.

“I’ve the energy for it and I think I have something to offer otherwise I wouldn’t be putting my name forward,” explained O’Sullivan, the proprietor of the popular Tatler Jacks pub in Killarney.

“There are a couple of things that I started and didn’t get finished the last time and I’m hoping to achieve that this time around if I am successful. Whoever gets in, the house draw has to be a success for Kerry.

“I was always actively involved in the GAA and it’s something my father instilled in us when we were living in America. It was a big thing of his and our lives when we lived there and it became a big thing for us when we moved home.

“When you enter a race like this, some people mightn’t want you and some might feel you had your turn and now it’s somebody else’s turn. That’s a fair enough opinion but I wouldn’t be going again if I didn’t think I had something to bring to the table.”

O’Sullivan revealed he had consulted widely before making the decision. “I’ve spoken to a lot of past officers and their first reaction was ‘do you need to do it again?’ But when I’ve explained why I want to get involved again they have said that I should put my name forward.

“Usually people don’t come back to these positions because they will be judged on what they did before. That’s why I canvassed opinion because if there wasn’t support there I wouldn’t be putting my name forward.”

O’Sullivan envisages more being done with Currans and the development structures in the county.

“Kerry are not in a bad spot. The infrastructure in Kerry still has to be developed. Even though we have Currans built physically, there are still things that need to be built there. A lot has been done but there is more that can be done and you need finances and the will for that.”